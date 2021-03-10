Iowa Class 3A boys state basketball capsule

Class 3A state semifinal

Quick hits: Ballard has the top scoring offense in 3A (72.4 ppg.) and is second in points allowed (43 ppg.). Winners of 20 straight, the Bombers have had only three games decided by fewer than 10 points — a 66-57 substate final win over Bondurant-Farrar, a 59-55 victory over ADM in December and a 59-58 loss to state-ranked Carroll. Ballard is in the semifinals for the second straight year, but the program has never won a state title in its previous 10 trips. ... Assumption has reeled off eight straight wins, seven by double figures. Nobody has reached 70 points on Assumption's defense this season. The Knights are looking for their first championship game appearance since the 2000 state title team. Ellis matched a season high with 25 points in the quarterfinal win over Dallas Center-Grimes. Junior J.J. Stratman averages 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game off the bench.