Iowa Class 3A boys state basketball capsule
topical

030121-qc-spt-3A substate final-106

Assumption's Noah Mack looks to pass with pressure from Mount Vernon's Collin Swantz during the second half of last week's Iowa Class 3A substate final at Davenport North High School. The Knights (18-6) face Dallas Center-Grimes in a state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Class 3A state quarterfinal

Who: No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. No. 5 Assumption (18-6)

When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Online: https://www.ihssn.com/2021-basketball-schedule

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday against top-seeded Ballard or eighth-seeded Clear Lake.

DC-Grimes' key players: Cole Glasgow, 6-3, jr. (17 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 37% 3s); Luke Rankin, 5-10, sr. (13 ppg., 8.4 apg., 2.5 spg.); Bo Huston, 5-9, jr. (12.5 ppg., 52% 3s, 76% FTs)

Assumption's key players: Emarion Ellis, 6-5, sr. (16.4 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 4.2 apg.); Noah Mack, 6-0, jr. (11.7 ppg., 3.5 apg., 40.6% 3s); Dayne Hodge, 5-11, sr. (9 ppg., 2.7 apg., top perimeter defender)

Quick hits: Glasgow, recently over 1,000 career points, has multiple Division I offers from Summit League programs. The Mustangs are 9-1 in their last 10, commit fewer than eight turnovers per game and allow only 48 points per contest. It throttled Atlantic 60-39 in the substate final. ... Assumption, making its first state tournament appearance in eight years, has won seven straight, six of those by double figures. Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick anticipates DCG to throw multiple defensive looks at his team, from man-to-man to a 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

