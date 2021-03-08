Iowa Class 3A boys state basketball capsule

Class 3A state quarterfinal

Quick hits: Glasgow, recently over 1,000 career points, has multiple Division I offers from Summit League programs. The Mustangs are 9-1 in their last 10, commit fewer than eight turnovers per game and allow only 48 points per contest. It throttled Atlantic 60-39 in the substate final. ... Assumption, making its first state tournament appearance in eight years, has won seven straight, six of those by double figures. Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick anticipates DCG to throw multiple defensive looks at his team, from man-to-man to a 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone.