Iowa Class 4A boys state basketball capsule

Class 4A state quarterfinal

Quick hits: Sandfort is an Iowa recruit and DeVries has signed to play for his father at Drake next year. Billiew and Pryce Sandfort, both sophomores, are projected to be Division I prospects as well. Waukee is at state for the fourth straight year and 10th overall but has yet to win a championship. ... PV is the top scoring defense in 4A at 34 points per game. The Spartans have allowed over 50 points just once this season, a 53-38 loss to Assumption in December. Townsend is averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds in the postseason.