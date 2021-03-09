 Skip to main content
Iowa Class 4A boys state basketball capsule
030221-qc-spt-4A substate-final-007

Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) goes up for a shot against a pair of Iowa City Liberty defenders during the Class 4A boys substate final at Bettendorf High School last week.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Class 4A state quarterfinal

Who: No. 2 Waukee (13-2) vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley (19-3)

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Twitter: @mattcoss78

Online: https://www.ihssn.com/2021-basketball-schedule

At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday against third-seeded Ames or sixth-seeded Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Waukee's key players: Payton Sandfort, 6-7, sr. (17.1 ppg., 7.9 rpg., 47% 3s); Tucker DeVries, 6-7, sr. (19.2 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 6.2 apg.); Omaha Biliew, 6-8, so. (10.7 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 64.5% FGs)

PV's key players: Jacob Townsend, 6-4, sr. (12.7 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 61.6% FGs); Ryan Dolphin, 5-8, jr. (10.9 ppg., 3.1 apg., 34% 3s); CJ Ragins, 6-4, sr. (4.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 60.6% FGs)

Quick hits: Sandfort is an Iowa recruit and DeVries has signed to play for his father at Drake next year. Billiew and Pryce Sandfort, both sophomores, are projected to be Division I prospects as well. Waukee is at state for the fourth straight year and 10th overall but has yet to win a championship. ... PV is the top scoring defense in 4A at 34 points per game. The Spartans have allowed over 50 points just once this season, a 53-38 loss to Assumption in December. Townsend is averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds in the postseason.

-- Compiled by Matt Coss

