Iowa holds off Illinois' furious second half comeback in the senior all-star game

Iowa started slow, but by the end of the game it was Illinois that couldn’t quite catch up with the senior all-stars from across the river.

Davenport West’s Jermaine Gardner, Assumptions Ivan Prug and Central DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert combined for 47 points as Iowa built a 20-point lead in the second half to hold on for the 114-113 victory in the 21st edition of the Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Showcase on Monday night at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

The win was Iowa’s third straight in the series.

Iowa trailed by as much as 10 in the first half, but Gardner scored 12 straight points for Iowa in just over two minutes to turn a 44-39 deficit into a 51-47 lead in the final minutes of the half. Prug drained a 3 from the top of the key to extend the lead to seven by the break.

“Those guys were letting me shoot, so I was like ‘Why not?’ And then I made a couple of 3s and kept shooting after that,” Prug said. “I don’t know how many shots I made, but it was fun to play in this environment.”

And after the halftime dunk contest – that Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers won with some flash – Prug continued the hot-handed shooting in the second half.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored eight points before two minutes had passed in the second half.

DeWitt’s Gilbert, who is the biggest man on the court, used all his size to extend Iowa’s lead to double digits and beyond in the following minutes. The Central DeWitt senior scored on three straight possessions – highlighted by three 3s and a behind the back layup - in the second half to give Iowa an 86-70 lead with just over 12 minutes remaining.

“I saw the ball go in a couple times and I started to feel it,” Gardner said. “I got hot and kept letting it go. I also got some layups to mix it up a bit. It was fun. There were cameras going, the crowd was good. I want to thank my teammates for letting me play my game.”

The Iowa lead grew to 20 points, but Moline’s Kyle Taylor and Galesburg’s Jeremiah Babers helped cut it to 97-88 with 4:16 remaining. The Illinois duo ended the game with a combined 25 points.

Riverdale’s Brandon Stone knocked down back-to-back 3s to cut it to 102-96 in the final minutes, and then Rock Island’s Marieon Anderson drained two 3s to bring it to 105-102 with :26.6 to go.

But that wasn’t all.

Stone and Taylor hit 3s for Illinois on the next two possessions to cut it to two.

But Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Dolphin hit eight straight free throws in the final minute to allow Iowa to survive with the victory. Illinois’ Anderson hit a 3 at the buzzer, and may have had some contact for a potential game-tying fou-point play, but the game ended with laughs from both sides.

“They hit some incredible shots,” Gardner said. “Their last five or six shots were all 3s. There was nothing you could do about it.”

In the first half, everything went right for Illinois. Rocky’s Nimmers gave Illinois an early lead by attacking the bucket with purpose. He had nine points in just over four minutes to give Illinois a quick 18-9 lead over Iowa. Nimmers converted an and-one before the team subbed all five starters.

“I honestly just tried to have fun,” Nimmers said. “I wanted to find easy buckets and hit a couple 3s.”

Illinois had 11 fast-break points in the first eight minutes, compared to three for Iowa, to jump out to a 10-point lead.

“We have a lot of people on this team who are used to going fast like Moline’s Kyle Taylor, he likes to push it up to Brock (Harding) and Rob (Pulliam), and so I tried to play their style of game," said Nimmers. "We talked about it before the game. We play fast in the Western Big 6.”

Central DeWitt’s Gibson McEwen had the most success in the first 10 minutes. The Saber guard shot 3 of 4 from the field and had a team-high six points and two rebounds after the second media timeout.

Iowa clawed its way back into the game on the defensive side. The Iowa all-stars forced six turnovers in the final four minutes of the first half which allowed Gardner to take over the game.

“We started off the game with a dud, but then we started hooping and getting energy,” Gardner said. “That’s what changed the game.”

