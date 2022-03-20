Iowa-Illinois senior all stars get chance to compete against each other one last time

For the first time since 2019, the Iowa-Illinois senior all-star games returns Monday night at Augustana College’s Carver Center.

And the athletes are ready for it.

“This game is really important to me because I’ve always wanted to be a part of it,” senior Central DeWitt guard Allie Meadows said. “It’s so cool to be able to play with the Iowa girls and to go against the Illinois girls. You just never see that.”

The 21st edition of the event starts with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys tip off at 7:30 p.m. The 3-point contest takes place at halftime of the girls game and the dunk contest takes place during the break of the boys game.

College rules are in effect for both games, featuring shot clocks, two 20-minute halves for boys and four 10-minute quarters for girls. The college 3-point line will also be used. Admission is $5.

Providence College commit Kammie Ludwig headlines the Illinois girls team after breaking the Geneseo points record and taking the Maple Leafs to No. 1 in the AP Top 10 for the first time in school history. She is the only Illinois girls team member to be named first-team all-state after dropping 24.5 points per game in conference play this season.

“It’s a goal I’ve had for a long time,” Ludwig said. “They pick some of the best players and getting to play with them and creating bonds with them is special. I’m fortunate to play with some of the area’s best and it’ll be fun seeing how we compete against the Iowa team.”

Joining Ludwig on the Illinois girls team are Maple Leaf teammates Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter. Geneseo and Davenport Central have a team-high three members in the girls’ all-star event.

“Putting on that jersey and getting to play with Ali and Jordan one last time, since we’ve been playing together since fourth grade, is special,” Ludwig said. “And not only that, but I’ve played with a lot of these girls on the Illinois team too, but getting to know the other players is definitely the thing I’m looking forward to the most.”

The Illinois girls team also consists of Imari McDuffy (Rock Island), Sydney Adamson (Sherrard), Kadence Tatum (Moline), Bri Stewart (Rock Island), Averi Rangel (Alleman), Kadynce Lydic (Galesburg), Ashley Jones (Abingdon-Avon), Abby Lingafelter (Galesburg) and Kierney McDonald (Rockridge).

The Iowa girls will try to win its second game in a row against the Illinois side with an equally talented team. Meadows, a Division I basketball commit (Western Illinois), led Central DeWitt with 16.4 points per game this season. She is joined by teammate Taylor Veach (14.9 PPG), who were both first team all-state selections this season after taking the Sabers to the state quarterfinals.

“Growing up I would watch all the talented girls that played in this game, like Brea Beal (South Carolina) played in it,” Meadows said. “It’s always been special. And being able to play with (Veach) one last time is super exciting. I’m going to miss playing with her for sure.”

Central DeWitt is one of four schools on the Iowa side with two or more players. Davenport Central’s Aniah Smith, Bria Clark and Adriauna Mayfield all earned a spot on the squad. Pleasant Valley’s Addie Kerkhoff and Megan Schilitz will also compete in the event after giving the Spartans their first ever win at the state tournament. Bettendorf’s Izzy Appel and Kate McAleer will also compete together Monday night.

Clinton’s Jamie Greenwalt, Assumption’s Dawsen Dorsey and Wilton’s Kelsey Drake will also suit up for the Iowa girls team.

The Illinois boys are looking for their first win over Iowa since 2017. Galesburg leads all teams with four members (Jeremiah Babers, Dre Eqipciaco, Alex Eqipciaco and Koen Derry).

The Rock Island trio of Amarion Nimmers, Marieon Anderson and Baker Beal will all compete in the event after taking the Rocks to a sectional final – the farthest Rocky has been since 2013.

Nimmers led the conference in scoring for the second straight season (23.9 PPG) and Anderson led the league in rebounds (8.4 RPG) and was top 10 in points (12.1) and assists (3). Beal had 24 points in the sectional final game to eventual state runner up Metamora.

“It’s always an honor to get recognized for something and it feels good to be on the same team as kids you grew up playing with and against, and with my teammates Baker and Amarion,” Anderson said.

“I’ve been to a couple of these and when you get the chance to follow in the steps of people who have played in this and been successful, it’s an honor. I’m going to try and put on a show for everyone. Not everyone gets to participate in this game,” Anderson said. “It’s pretty nice to be one of the 24 (12 per team) people who gets to wear their jersey one more time.”

Also on the Illinois team is Riverdale’s Brandon Stone, Moline’s Kyle Taylor, United Township’s Mahki Johnson and all-state member Nate Henry (Rockridge). Moline’s Rob Pulliam pulled out of the game earlier in the week to focus on track – the senior guard won the 3A high jump state title last season. Sterling Newman’s Marcus Williams will take his place.

The Iowa boys team is made up entirely of players from the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Pleasant Valley, undefeated regular season champs, has two seniors in the game – Ryan Dolphin and Joel Lawlor. Dolphin averaged 16.7 PPG and was selected to Iowa Print Sports Writer Association’s Class 4A all-state second team.

“I’ve known (Joel) since first grade and we would always play basketball together at recess," Dolphin said. "He’s one of my best friends and so to get to go out there and play with him again is going to be really cool. It’s definitely a memory that both of us are going to keep for the rest of our lives.”

Joining PV’s duo on the Iowa side is Central DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert and Gibson McEwen. Gilbert was the Sabers’ top scorer (23.7 PPG) and rebounder (9.8) and helped lead DeWitt to the 3A state title game.

Assumption’s Ivan Prug and IPSWA 3A second team member in Noah Mack will join their MAC teammates on the Iowa team. The Knights reached the state semifinal before losing to DeWitt.

Both Davenport North and West have two members as well. North’s Mike Lowrey and Cade Guinn will compete alongside West’s Jermaine Gardner and NaZion Caruthers in the senior all-star game.

Clinton’s Jai Jensen and Davenport Central’s Kaden Johnson complete the Iowa team.

“A lot of us are very close, I mean, we have played against each other on the Iowa side for years now,” Dolphin said. “We have developed some relationships. The opportunity to be able to play with them on the same team instead of an opponent is going to be a good time.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.