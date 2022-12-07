Iowa Pacesetter: Camanche post thrives despite drawing a crowd

CAMANCHE — Zane Witt can score efficiently around the rim. The southpaw can knock in the occasional 3-point shot. He can rebound the ball and block shots with his 6-foot-8 frame.

With that skill set, the Camanche High School senior is drawing a crowd.

“He’s our number one option and teams are trying to take him away,” Camanche boys’ basketball coach Josh Davis said. “We’re seeing teams throw everything at him.”

Witt, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, still managed to average 20.5 points, six rebounds and three blocks last week in Camanche’s victories over Iowa City Regina and North Cedar.

Between Witt and 6-7 junior Demarion Honaker, opponents are clogging the middle to limit Camanche’s interior attack.

“I’m definitely seeing a lot more doubles than before,” Witt said. “That just allows me to create space for other guys. It is just a matter of understanding what I need to do and not forcing stuff. It is important to keep everyone involved.”

Always one of the taller individuals in his grade, Witt has been drawn to basketball for quite some time. He was inspired watching his older brother play for Camanche while he was in middle school.

There is special meaning for Witt donning the red, white and blue Storm uniform.

“There aren’t many other things I focus on outside of basketball,” Witt said. “We have the best home crowd I’ve ever seen. Just knowing I have a role in this town and keeping the culture running with what our coaches have developed, I want to keep that going for everyone.”

Elevated to the varsity squad in his sophomore season, Witt averaged 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game in the 2020-21 season. Those numbers spiked to 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3 blocks a contest last year.

Between improved strength and footwork, Witt has developed into one of the premier players in the River Valley Conference.

Most of the Division III American Rivers Conference schools have shown interest as has Grand View University, Des Moines Area Community College and several Division II programs in Missouri.

Witt is keeping his options open.

“If we can make a nice run this season and get more eye balls on him, he’ll continue to blossom,” Davis said. “I really believe his best basketball is yet to be played. He just keeps getting better every year and by the time he becomes 20 to 21 years old, he’s going to be a force.”

Witt has played with the Iowa Mavs the past couple of seasons on the AAU circuit. He elected not to go out for football this past fall to concentrate on basketball.

The decision was a combination of putting in additional work to prepare for the season and avoiding a potential serious injury.

“Basketball is not a sport you can pick up every month,” Witt said. “It is something you’ve got to keep consistent with, whether it is your jump shot, learning new moves or understanding a role on defense and getting in the weight room. It gave me more time for all of that.”

It has shown on the court.

Witt converted 20 of 26 shots in Camanche’s first two games. Unlike some of the other posts he goes up against, Witt said his quickness and lateral movement gives him an edge.

"My consistency helps everyone else," Witt said.

Defensively, his 69 blocked shots ranked third in Class 2A a year ago.

“Great timing,” Davis said. “He’s really worked on not coming down (and fouling). We preach keeping thumbs behind the ears really high, and he’s got good timing and good instincts.

“He’s really learned how to play without fouling.”

And he’s also learned how to harness his emotions on the court.

Davis describes Witt as a reserved individual throughout the school day.

“When the lights go on, he’s very competitive and you see the juices come out,” Davis said. “He used to get down on himself or down on situations, but you can really see the growth this year of staying positive. He knows we need him to bring teammates together and he’s taken that leadership role to heart."

Witt's experience is vital for the Storm. He is the only player back who started more than a dozen games last season. Camanche is fairly young on the perimeter and doesn't possess the depth it has had in recent seasons.

"It is important for me to share what I know with younger guys and those coming in right now," Witt said. "The sky is the limit for us because we have a lot of talent.

"We're not the most experienced team, so as time goes on, we’re going to keep learning and getting better every day."

In the meantime, Witt will continue to fight through double teams and help Camanche sustain a high level of success. The Storm are 139-33 the past seven seasons.

"He's somebody who watches a lot of film and he really wants to be good," Davis said. "He's very, very coachable and taken that to heart."