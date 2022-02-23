Iowa Pacesetter: Dolphin evolves into complete player for Spartans

After the Pleasant Valley High School boys’ basketball team broke its huddle near midcourt Tuesday afternoon, its players did a quick round of shooting before leaving the gym.

Ryan Dolphin worked his way around the 3-point arc. The senior poured in five straight attempts, missed a couple and then swished three or four more in a row.

Labeled as a streaky shooter early in his career, Dolphin has developed into one of the top outside shooting threats in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and in Iowa Class 4A.

Dolphin is on a tear recently for the second-ranked Spartans, averaging 25.5 points and shooting 58% from beyond the arc in the last four outings.

“Being more consistent is something I wanted to focus on coming into this year,” said Dolphin, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter. “In the past, there would be games I’d make a lot of shots and then three or four games where I would make hardly anything.”

Those “off nights” are more infrequent now. But when they do happen, Dolphin finds other ways to contribute for a team 21-0 heading into Friday’s substate semifinal against Davenport West.

“Even last year at times, when he struggled, it kind of affected his play,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “You’d see it on his face and the emotion he played with, but that’s no longer apparent. If he’s not making shots, he’s doing other things to help us.

“That’s a big sign of maturity as a player and a leader.”

The sport has been a fixture in Dolphin’s life since his parents put him into YMCA basketball as a 4- or 5-year old.

“It probably wasn’t the best basketball, but that’s where I fell in love with it,” he said.

Dolphin is a triplet. His brother, Jake, is an all-state tennis player and his sister, Sydney, played basketball early in her high school career.

Sydney is the oldest, followed by Ryan and then Jake.

“My mom doesn’t even remember how far apart we were,” Ryan said. “They just started coming out.”

It provided Dolphin with two “built-in” best friends. They spent time together in the gym even though Jake gravitated toward tennis and Ryan focused on basketball and baseball.

Sports or academics, there was and still is a competitive sibling rivalry.

“Jake likes to talk crap that he can beat me on a basketball court one-on-one, but he never comes through with it,” Ryan said. “We go to the tennis court and it doesn’t go well for me. He beats me left-handed.

“Even though we’re not in the same stuff, we’re super competitive and always wanting to win.”

That is evident in Dolphin’s play.

Doubted and questioned, especially early in his career, because of his 5-foot-8 frame, Dolphin has evolved into a complete player.

He ranks among the top eight in the MAC in scoring (16.8 ppg.), assists (64), steals (43), free-throw shooting (86.2%) and 3-point shooting (45.2%).

Hillman calls him the best ball-handler PV has had during his 14 seasons.

“He’s a magician with the ball,” Hillman noted. “Left, right, he can get there. He gets short-changed often of being an athlete because of his size, but the kid is quick, strong and explosive.

“He can get his pull-up jumper off against anybody, and that’s not easy to do at that size. It tells you about his explosiveness and athleticism.”

Dolphin was elevated to the varsity squad midway through his freshman season. It wasn’t because of his size and strength but his basketball skill.

“We needed an influx of energy and competitiveness in practice where we needed some older guys to be challenged a little bit,” Hillman said. “Ryan was playing so well at the sophomore level.

“I did have questions physically, but he had enough intelligence and enough skill that he has able to function for us as a freshman.”

Dolphin has made strides each season. He’s added strength. He’s become more consistent. He’s grown into a vocal leader for the Spartans, who finished off an 18-0 run through the MAC last week.

“I came in my freshman and sophomore year and was trying to go to the rim for everything,” Dolphin said, “and that was not going to work playing varsity basketball with the size and length you see.

“I had to develop that pull-up jumper.”

A member of the Iowa Mavericks AAU program, Dolphin has spent ample time working with basketball skills coach and Augustana College assistant Jordan Delp.

In the past year, Dolphin has seen a big leap. He’s raised his 3-point percentage by more than 10 points and seen his free-throw percentage spike by nearly 13 points.

“I’ve always had confidence, but I’ve improved a lot of aspects in my game,” he said. “From my junior to senior year, I knew this was going to be a big year for me and for this team.

"I put in a lot of work to improve in a lot of facets in my game.”

His work ethic and fervor for the game has rubbed off on his teammates.

“We had that with Will Carius as well,” Hillman said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, you’ve got a chance to be good.”

Dolphin plans to play college basketball at a four-year school next year. He said a decision likely will come soon after the season.

While his lack of height is a turnoff to Division I programs, Hillman has no doubt his point guard can thrive at the Division II or III level.

“If Ryan was 6-foot tall, he would be a Division I scholarship player,” Hillman said. “If I was a college coach that was delivering scholarships, I would deliver one to Ryan.

"I’ve watched enough basketball at other levels, and as far as handling the ball, shot-making, decision-making and moving your feet and quickness, he’s good enough.”

First, Dolphin wants to savor his final few games in a Spartan uniform.

PV is vying to get back to the state tournament for a second consecutive year.

“Every time I step on the court now, it could be my last,” Dolphin said. “I want to put my all out there for my teammates, for me and this program.

“I’m the same guy I was as a freshman or a sophomore, playing basketball and having fun with my buddies.”

He's just doing so at a much higher and consistent level.

