Iowa Pacesetter: Maquoketa's Meyer turns into prolific shooter, scorer in junior season

MAQUOKETA — Taking a 3-point shot was not in Carter Meyer's consistent arsenal last winter.

The Maquoketa High School guard was more than fine driving to the rim or taking an 8-to-12-foot jump shot. Stepping out past 20 feet?

Not his cup of tea.

"Last year, I drove everything," Meyer said. "I haven't been confident in my shot."

What a difference one year makes.

Meyer pieced together his best three-game stretch of his prep career as this week's Iowa Pacesetter averaged 27.3 points per game in contests against Anamosa, Central DeWitt and Cascade.

He shot 28-of-53 from he field, canned 14 trifectas and against the Sabers last Thursday, went 11-for-17 from the free throw line.

The 32 points versus the Blue Raiders last Tuesday marked a new career high.

"Just been feeling it," Meyer said.

Meyer got high-level varsity minutes as a sophomore for the Cardinals and averaged over 10 points per game, but was one-dimensional as a scorer. He only took 27 3s last season.

He made seven.

"Coach (Matt Hartman) worked with me landing in a spot where I jumped from, drills like that," Meyer said.

When he watched film, the reason why most of his attempts from behind the arc caromed off the rim was noticeable.

Meyer would be off-balanced when he shot. He'd be falling back when he released and that led to his 25 percent clip from downtown.

"We cleaned up his footwork," Hartman said. "He had a nice release. Think he not only feels he belongs, he feels he is one of the better players."

Over the offseason, all Meyer worked on was his footwork in catch-and-shoot situations. It has more than paid off.

Meyer's shooting percentage from 3-point territory sits at 38.2, third-highest on Maquoketa's roster with at least 50 attempts taken. His 89 shots from downtown are second most on the team.

"I worked on getting more shots up," Meyer said.

In that career night versus Anamosa, Meyer made eight 3s. Heading into Friday night's contest against Dyersville Beckman, he's on a streak of at least 20 points in five of his last six contests.

"He kind of took the game over," Hartman said. "When we were struggling to score, he went right to work. He got us on the scoring path."

Basketball has been a fixture for Meyer since he was in elementary school. His sister played basketball and the principal at Central DeWitt — George Pickup — was one of his first coaches.

It became a passion in middle school.

"That's when I knew I loved the sport," Meyer said. "Tournaments, when I was little, was fun. When you get to high school, you're with your friends all the time."

Most of Maquoketa's roster is built around a junior class paced by Meyer, Ty Hinz and Tye Hardin. Nathaniel Ehlinger, Dylan Mangler and Samuel Knotts all have played in at least 11 games.

All of them played a lot of basketball together growing up.

"We all are quick, like pushing the ball and that helps us work together," Meyer said. "We got all kinds of talent in all ways."

It has pushed the Cardinals to a 13-3 record and receiving votes in the recent Associated Press poll Class 3A rankings. They sit at 9-2 and leading the River Valley North division in their first year in the league.

Hartman classified them as an unselfish group not looking at individual honors.

"They just want to win," Hartman said. "They have each other's back. The games are fun for them. Last year, we were in close games and we'd lose them. This year, they're not afraid of the moment."

Meyer's emergence is a prime reason behind Maquoketa's hot start.

His scoring sits at 17.5 points per game and he's flipped a switch since the turn of the new year. It can be traced to a Dec. 20 game against Bellevue, the final one before Christmas break.

Prior to that, Meyer was in funk.

He struggled to put the ball in the basket over 12 quarters and made just 11 total field goals. Still, his teammates continued to tell him to shoot.

"Good shots not falling," Hartman said. "We all had confidence in him. I think of lot of it was him trying to settle in."

Meyer went 9-for-16 against Bellevue and his confidence was restored.

"It got me going," Meyer stated.

Maquoketa believes it has the pieces and talent in place to make a deep run in the 3A postseason. During Hartman's tenure, he has taken two teams to at least the substate final.

He sees no reason why the 2022-23 version can't be his third.

"I wouldn't bet against them," Hartman said.

Meyer agreed and believes even with the lack of playing 3A foes — just two meetings against Central DeWitt — the Cardinals will be a dangerous group in February.

"You can tell the team is way better than last year," Meyer said. "This is bringing us together, not just as teammates, but as friends."