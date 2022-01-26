Iowa Pacesetter: Sabers' Gilbert has height, girth and plenty of skill

DEWITT — In a game earlier this month, 5-foot-8 Pleasant Valley High School guard Ryan Dolphin saw an opening and drove toward the basket.
Central DeWitt senior Shawn Gilbert, about 13 inches taller, eventually came into his path.
At 6-9, Gilbert towered over Dolphin — just as he does about any player he's gone up against this season.
Listed at 295 pounds, Gilbert's size, strength and unique ability is drawing all sorts of attention from teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
This week's Iowa Pacesetter averages a MAC-best 22.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He's had seven games of 25 points or more this season and has spurred Class 3A seventh-ranked Central DeWitt to an 11-3 record.
"If you know how to use your size and (weight), which I do, it gives me an advantage," Gilbert said. "Nobody at the high school level is usually 6-9, that strong and knows how to use it."
In pregame warmups, it is easy to dismiss him. They see an overweight teenager who is not overly athletic and has an unorthodox shot.
"People have doubted him and not given him a second look, but he's really, really skilled," teammate Gibson McEwen said.
The MAC has discovered that in the last season-and-a-half.
Coaches rave about his footwork, soft hands, touch around the rim and ability to pass out of double or triple teams.
And he can shoot.
Gilbert is near the top of the MAC in field goal percentage (58%) and has knocked in 17 of 41 tries from beyond the arc (41.4%).
"Shawn has one of the most unique skill sets I've ever seen, especially from a big man," McEwen said. "You don't see many guys that big who can shoot like he can."
His 3-point shot is similar to an old-school set shot. His feet hardly come off the ground.
"It's ugly," Sabers coach Marty Marshall said.
But ...
"It doesn't matter how pretty it is as long as you're comfortable with it and it is going in," Marshall continued. "You're probably not going to change it."
Gilbert admitted he was not a very good shooter coming up through the ranks. It wasn't until eighth or ninth grade he developed some consistency with it.
Last year, in his first season on varsity, it was not uncommon for Gilbert to roam the perimeter in the offense. He converted 14 of 31 tries from deep.
The Sabers have made a concerted effort to get him on the low block this season — and it has paid dividends.
Gilbert has six double-doubles and three games of 30 points or more against Maquoketa, Northeast and Davenport Central.
"He's a big boy and it is hard to guard him because he does a very good job of knowing where the defender is on his back side," Marshall said. "He's got a really good spin dribble to the middle of the lane that's tough to defend."
Born and raised in DeWitt, Gilbert picked up a basketball in his basement at age 6. His family watched the game on television regularly.
He played his first organized basketball around 8.
"I've always been one of the taller ones, but back then I was skinny and fast," Gilbert said. "Once I started growing up, I started getting bigger."
He dabbled with other sports. He played football, soccer, baseball and threw the shot put in track & field.
Now, Gilbert focuses on basketball and tennis — quite the imposing figure at the net for the opposition.
"(Seventh grade) is when I started loving basketball and started to put more effort into it," he said.
He was around 6-foot in the seventh grade and 6-5 by the time he entered high school. Still, he had difficulty controlling his weight.
Occasionally, Gilbert said, people would poke fun.
"It didn't really bug me," he said. "It doesn't matter what other people think about you. If they're really your friends, they're going to care for you and be by your side regardless."
Gilbert said 320 pounds was the heaviest he has been. Between that and battling COVID-19 last year, it was a struggle getting up and down the floor.
In the past year, he's dropped more than 20 pounds and turned some of that fat into muscle.
"When I came in last summer, it was a concern I even had of him getting up and down the floor," Marshall said. "He's worked really hard to get in shape, and I think some people were kind of surprised how well he was able to do some of those things right off the bat."
Gilbert's production has sky-rocketed. He's gone from averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds a game to the second-leading scorer in Iowa 3A.
After starring in a win over North Scott earlier this season, Lancers coach Shamus Budde praised Gilbert for how well he moved and his pace.
"I'm not the most athletic, but I want to show people what I'm made of and that I'm more than just big," Gilbert said. "I want to give hope for other people that are of similar build to me.
"My community believes in me and I try and put on a show for them."
His improved footwork has resulted in better results on the defensive end, too.
"I feel like I can guard more positions than I could in the past," Gilbert said.
His impact stretches beyond points and rebounds.
McEwen and Marshall label him as goofy, which helps keep the Sabers loose throughout a long season.
"His laugh is just contagious," Marshall said. "It took him a while to open up, but once he feels comfortable around you, he's a real funny guy."
McEwen, who has played basketball with him since first grade, acknowledged there are two sides to Gilbert.
"There is the goofy side, joking around and having fun," McEwen said, "and then when the game comes, he's serious the whole time and doesn't talk to many people.
"He flips the switch and becomes a true competitor."
Gilbert has more basketball in his future.
Once the season is complete, he'll finalize a college decision. He's heard from some Division II, III, junior college and NAIA programs.
Marshall said Clarke University (Dubuque), Briar Cliff University (Sioux City) and Grand View University (Des Moines) are among the top contenders.
"NAIA is probably the best fit for him, having a coach that is really going to work with him," Marshall said. "(College) is a different pace game in itself, so yeah, he's probably not going to come in right away and make a big difference.
"That said, he's got the skill set to play at the college level."
Gilbert wants to shed 30-35 more pounds before college.
"If I don't like that, I'll drop more," Gilbert said. "I need to get a little better at dribbling, work on my jumping and my conditioning."
First, he is savoring the closing stretch of his high school career.
Gilbert is on track for multiple postseason awards and has designs of getting Central DeWitt to a state tournament.
"Everybody has just believed in each other, trusted each other and we've put it all together," Gilbert said, "but we haven't reached our peak yet."
A big reason for the success is No. 50.
"I knew he would be a focal point for us, but I didn't think he'd be averaging 23 (points) and nine (rebounds)," Marshall said. "He's bought into what we're trying to do here, and that has really helped his mindset to become a better player overall."