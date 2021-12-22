Iowa Pacesetter: Wilton standout Kirkman leads through his play, actions

WILTON — Emotion can be a double-edged sword.
During Caden Kirkman’s first two basketball seasons at Wilton, he was reserved and timid on the court. His father, Stephen, even suggested to him he needed to display more emotion.
“I’m pretty quiet,” Caden said. “Usually, I’m a blank face.”
And in the instances Kirkman was demonstrative, coach Erik Grunder said it would come after an unfavorable call from an official or a mistake on the court.
As the three-year starter has started to come out of his shell, the 6-foot-8 and 195-pound Kirkman has learned to channel his emotions in a positive way.
And his teammates are following his lead.
Kirkman, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, is averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.4 blocks per game for a Wilton squad off to a 7-1 start.
“He’s shown the right emotion,” Grunder said. “He’s showing emotion with his teammates. When we make a big play, when he gets a great pass for a dunk or when he can dish off to teammate for a three, it is celebratory emotion.
“It is easier when you’re winning, but those things go hand in hand.”
Grunder has had conversations with Kirkman about harnessing his competitiveness in a productive way.
“You watch film now and if there is a bad pass going the other way, Kirkman is the first guy down there,” Grunder said. “He’s leading now with his words and his actions. When you can get a (6-8) guy to do that, it is fun.”
Kirkman is a tight end and defensive end for the football team and a first baseman for the baseball squad. Basketball, though, is his passion.
“Basketball is what I do all the time,” he said.
Almost a head taller than most of his classmates since the fifth grade, Kirkman is in his second stint with the Iowa Barnstormers AAU program. He was with the Quad-City Elite for a couple of years.
“I like the drive and grind of getting better,” Kirkman said. “I don’t have to force myself to go into a gym and work out. I enjoy it.”
As his athleticism and quickness have vastly improved, his game has expanded.
Kirkman has played all five positions on the court for the Beavers this season. If an opponent lacks size, he can flourish on the low block. If a team can match his height, Kirkman handles the ball well enough to roam the perimeter and beat them off the dribble.
In Wilton's wins over West Branch and North Cedar last week, Kirkman averaged 25.5 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks.
“I was pretty slow and not used to my body when I was younger,” Kirkman said. “I’ve grown into my body, started working out and I’m a lot quicker. Now, it is an advantage being taller.”
Ever since he came into Wilton’s program, Kirkman has filled the stat sheet.
He averaged 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game as a freshman. Those numbers hiked to 18.6 points, 11 rebounds and 4.3 blocks last year and led to third team all-state honors in Class 2A from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Kirkman’s numbers are fairly similar this season, but there is one significant difference: Wilton is winning games consistently.
After the Beavers were 4-18 two years ago and closed well last season just to finish a game under .500, they have notable wins over Anamosa, Northeast and West Branch in the first month. State-ranked Monticello is the only blemish, a six-point home defeat.
“I wouldn’t say it was a drag my freshman year because I do enjoy basketball, but losing sucked all the time,” Kirkman admitted. “Now that we’re winning quite a bit, it is a lot more fun and exciting.
“People will always come up to us and talk about basketball now. Changing the culture, it has been great.”
Closing in on 900 points for his career, Kirkman has seen his scoring dip in some games this year as teams have tried to take him away. His supporting cast — notably Aidan Walker, Clayton Guyer, Landyn Putman and Jackson Hull — has stepped up.
Monticello limited Kirkman to 10 points, but he delivered seven assists. Durant held him to 18 points, but he compiled four assists and five blocks.
“He does a great job of knowing, ‘Hey, we need a bucket here and I’m going to score or we need to score here and I’m going to facilitate,’” Grunder said. “He just wants to win.
“We’ve got other guys that can play now. He could be selfish and want 25 or 30 (points) a night, but he’s not upset on the nights where he’s only scored 12 or 13. That’s what you want out of a leader.”
Kirkman has dealt with some setbacks along the way.
He has sustained two concussions in the past year, one at Mid-Prairie during basketball season and then another against Durant this past fall in football.
Kirkman collapsed after the Durant game and was taken to the hospital. He doesn’t remember much from that contest or the incident afterward.
“The night in the hospital after the concussion at Durant was terrible,” Kirkman said.
Kirkman admitted he was apprehensive coming back to football, but it hasn’t deterred his assertiveness on the basketball court.
“He’s very aware of the guys on the floor around him when he goes up to dunk or elevate,” Grunder said. “Sometimes, he defaults to a layup because he knows he can land more comfortably than if he tries to go up for a slam and somebody comes underneath him.
“Other than that, he’s diving for balls and doing everything we expect him to do.”
Kirkman is drawing plenty of college interest.
He’s made visits or had contact with Division I schools such as the University of South Dakota, South Dakota State and Montana State. Several D-II programs have extended scholarship offers, including coach Jeff Horner at Truman State and Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
A decision is not imminent.
Also a 4.0 student, Kirkman and his family want to delve deeper into the campus life, community and academic programs before selecting a future school.
His game is still evolving, too. Kirkman said improving his perimeter shot is the next step in his development. He has attempted only nine 3-point tries in Wilton's first seven outings.
“That will be big for college,” Kirkman noted. “That will help me take another step up being able to shoot the three-ball because the game has changed so much.”
“He shoots it well in practice, but it hasn’t transferred over into games yet,” Grunder said. “Right now, he can dribble it well, controls the ball well, scores well, blocks shots and rebounds well. So if he can become proficient from the 3-point line that would be big for him.”
His long-term goals are to play at the collegiate level and possibly professionally overseas.
Right now, Kirkman’s focus is directing Wilton to its first winning season in six years through his play and leadership.
“Grunder is big on positive mindsets and not hanging your head,” Kirkman said. “That was tough to do the first couple of years, but as we’ve gotten better and started winning more and more, our mindset has changed.
“We think of ourselves now as one of the better teams in our conference.”