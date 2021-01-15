Jacobs, Wildcats fend off Bulldogs

Then with eight-tenths of a second remaining, Furness was fouled on a 3-point try. He made two of the three free throws to send the game into overtime.

The Bulldogs couldn’t carry it into the extra four minutes. They had turnovers on their first two possessions and failed to score.

North's KJ Lamonte made three foul shots and Jacobs converted a layup for the final difference.

“We know we’ve got a good group here, but we haven’t been able to put everything together for a complete game,” North coach Marc Polite said. “In the overtime period, I finally started to see that grit, that toughness we need to string some stops together.

“We did a better job of communicating what they were doing. We had times tonight where we didn’t communicate in critical moments and they had guys able to shake free. We finally were able to find that rhythm and get some stops in overtime.”

Houston joined Jacobs in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mike Lowery had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Wildcats, who survived despite second-leading scorer Quincy Wiseman going 2 of 11 from the field.