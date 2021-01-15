Jacobs, Wildcats fend off Bulldogs

Coming off a state tournament appearance last season and with the majority of its starting five back, high expectations were attached to Davenport North’s boys basketball team this winter.
However, it has been an inauspicious start for the Wildcats with three Mississippi Athletic Conference losses, two by one possession.
North flipped the script Friday night.
Thanks to a career-high 22 points from Mehki Jacobs and the Wildcats holding Bettendorf without a point in the four-minute overtime, North pulled out a 71-66 decision in its home opener.
“We came into the season big-headed being ranked fifth or sixth in the state,” Jacobs said. “We thought we were going to run through everybody, and that wasn’t the case. We got beat up.
“Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction.”
The Wildcats (3-3, 2-3) were far from perfect, but it did enough to prevail.
Jacobs triggered a 13-2 flurry in the fourth quarter with three 3-pointers to turn a four-point deficit into a 61-56 lead.
“We needed that,” North senior Jayden Houston said. “Mehki really gave us a big boost of energy.”
North, in fact, still had a five-point cushion with less than 45 seconds left, but Bettendorf (0-4, 0-4) rallied. Carter Furness buried a 3-pointer and Jacobs missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Then with eight-tenths of a second remaining, Furness was fouled on a 3-point try. He made two of the three free throws to send the game into overtime.
The Bulldogs couldn’t carry it into the extra four minutes. They had turnovers on their first two possessions and failed to score.
North's KJ Lamonte made three foul shots and Jacobs converted a layup for the final difference.
“We know we’ve got a good group here, but we haven’t been able to put everything together for a complete game,” North coach Marc Polite said. “In the overtime period, I finally started to see that grit, that toughness we need to string some stops together.
“We did a better job of communicating what they were doing. We had times tonight where we didn’t communicate in critical moments and they had guys able to shake free. We finally were able to find that rhythm and get some stops in overtime.”
Houston joined Jacobs in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mike Lowery had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Wildcats, who survived despite second-leading scorer Quincy Wiseman going 2 of 11 from the field.
“Mehki is a gamer,” Polite said. “That’s been his M.O. since he was young. He’s not afraid of big moments, and with Quincy not making shots tonight, he gave us some momentum.”
Defeat aside, Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said it was the best his team has played in four outings.
The Bulldogs had five players in double figures, with Maurice Wynn, Ashton Westphall and TJ Bogan each scoring a dozen points. Furness and Caden Wilkins each closed with 10.
“Everyone played well,” Clark said. “Certainly, there are things we can do better and need to do better, but I thought offensively what our guys gave us and the job we did on Wiseman, nobody played poorly tonight.”
Clark felt the game was lost in defensive transition. The Bulldogs surrendered several easy baskets.
“We weren’t prepared for that type of speed in transition,” Clark said. “We haven’t played a team that plays that fast yet, just a different speed.
“This group hasn’t been in that position late in a game where you’ve got to make plays. We did it against one of the best teams in the conference on their home court. You’ve got to credit North, though, for making the plays and turning us over a couple times in overtime.”
The Wildcats hope it can launch them to a winning streak.
“This is where it starts,” Jacobs said. “We can’t let up 66 points in a game, that’s not the North way. But we played great overtime defense and that’s what we’ve got to continue to do moving forward.”