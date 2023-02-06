Johnston gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Davenport West 81-37 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 6.

Johnston stormed in front of Davenport West 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons opened a lopsided 40-18 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Johnston thundered to a 61-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-7 stretch over the final quarter.

