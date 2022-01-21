Just a bit better; Davenport North slips past Davenport Central 70-62

Davenport North topped Davenport Central 70-62 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats registered a 34-20 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.
Davenport Central turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Davenport North put the game on ice.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.