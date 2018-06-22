A marquee rematch highlighted the first day of the Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout.
It didn't disappoint.
Moline battled back from a six-point halftime deficit to beat Pleasant Valley 47-42, avenging the loss from the final game of the Genesis Shootout back in December.
"I think it says we improved a lot because last year we played them and we really didn't play as good," senior Deonte Billups said. "This year, we knew they were going to come out and play hard. We just wanted to play together as a team, and I think we came together."
Billups was key to the second-half comeback, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the second half. Drew Wiemers was also big down the stretch, scoring 14 points just hours after getting eight stitches removed from above his eye.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead and led 23-17 at the half thanks to the hot shooting of Carter Duwa, who had 12 of his 19 points in the first half.
The Maroons focused on attacking the basket and playing lockdown defense and were rewarded, with Trey Hurt giving Moline its first lead, 40-39, with 4:20 left in the game.
After Wiemers gave Moline a 44-42 lead, the Maroons forced PV into three turnovers in the final minute and made free throws to put the game away.
"Defensively I thought we were much better in the second half," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "We've got great effort guys that are starting to learn how to play a little better. Obviously Wiemers and Billups have a lot of experience, but we have a lot of inexperienced guys, and they're starting to make some strides."
PV is going through some adjustments, with just one player on its roster listed over 6-foot-3.
"That's summer. You're just trying to figure out guys and what roles they can be successful in and who can handle a tough environment with athletic pressure," PV head coach Steve Hillman said. "Rebounding is going to be an issue, I think that was a big factor today. We're just going to have to find a way to rebound as a team, that really hurt us today."
Meanwhile, Billups' stock is continuing to rise for Moline. He said he's received interest from Bradley and Northern Iowa, as well as Northwest Missouri State.
"I love it a lot," Billups said of the recruiting process. "Coach always says 'trust the process,' and that's what I'm doing right now."
Billups averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists last year while earning first team all-Western Big Six and all-state honors from both the Illinois Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
"I think he's really good now, but he's going to be really good in college," Taylor said. "He's going to get stronger; he's starting to get more explosive. He's just scratching the surface."
Billups' play also made an impression on PV, which held him to six points in that meeting back in December.
"When he has the motor going like he did in the second half, you could just see it in his eyes ... he was going to do everything he could to get them back," Hillman said. "Boy, when he's making 25-footers and he's that athletic taking the ball to the basket, he's a really hard guard. His size and his wingspan make it really tough.
"He's the real deal."
Committee approach: North Scott is well positioned for the upcoming season, returning four starters from last year's state tournament team.
However, the Lancers are trying to replace one big piece with the graduation of all-stater Corvon Seales.
So far this summer, head coach Shamus Budde has employed something of a committee approach to filling his spot.
"It's obviously huge shoes to fill," Budde said. "I don't think it's going to be one guy, but the guys we have returning have all improved, they put a lot of work in during the spring and summer. ... Some of the guys we have coming up have put a lot of time into it."
That was evident Friday as sophomores Landon Eiland and Canon Guffey both saw plenty of playing time during the day.
With several members of the team out at Notre Dame's football camp, North Scott wasn't at full strength but still played well, beating Sterling Newman 75-37 and Galesburg 48-39 to earn a spot in the championship quarterfinals.
That speaks to how solid the returning four players are in Seales' younger brother, Cortaviaus, Ty Anderson, Sam Kilburg and Reece Sommers.
"We've had success over the years in our program, and these guys are following the guys that have played before them and they know what our program is all about," Budde said. "So far they're doing a great job."
Under the radar: With some players on vacation, Maquoketa brought just six kids to Rock Island but still won its first game over East Peoria, 43-40.
The Cardinals feature an intriguing player in senior guard AJ Becker.
Becker broke out last year, leading Iowa Class 3A with 88 3-pointers and shooting 44.2 percent from behind the arc while averaging 18.8 points per game.
However, Becker is only now starting to hear from some small colleges about playing at the next level. With coaches from every level scouting during the weekend, events such as the Sharp Shootout can be beneficial for players like Becker.
"He's kind of flying under the radar," Maquoketa coach Matt Hartman said. "Anybody comes to something like this and watches him play, they know he's a college player. He's got a lot of potential. ... Whoever gets him is going to get a steal."
Hartman said he's a little surprised Becker hasn't received more attention, but with at least two more games today, there will certainly be opportunities moving forward.
"Recently I've really been hitting the weight room hard and working on my game all the time," Becker said. "This is a pretty important weekend. Not a lot of people really know much about Maquoketa or who the players are. I just go out and play my game, and since they don't really know who we are, it feels like there's not a whole lot to lose and I can be myself and everyone can see who I really am."
Still kicking: Joining North Scott and Moline in the champion quarterfinals are Quad-Cities peers Rock Island, Assumption and Bettendorf. The Rocks won their only game of the day, 64-40 over Maquoketa.
They will face Bettendorf, 51-33 winners over Rock Falls and 52-34 over Linn-Mar. That game is at noon.
Assumption beat United Township Orange 29-11 and Cedar Rapids Washington 51-33 and will face North Scott at 1 p.m.
Waukee and DeKalb round out the championship bracket and will face each other at 1 p.m.