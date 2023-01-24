Kalona Pathway Christian knocks out victory beat against Fulton Unity Christian 59-43

Kalona Pathway Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 59-43 defeat of Fulton Unity Christian at Kalona Pathway Christian High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Bettendorf Morning Star. For results, click here.
