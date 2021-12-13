 Skip to main content
Kewanee denies Port Byron Riverdale's challenge 64-50
Kewanee denies Port Byron Riverdale's challenge 64-50

Playing with a winning hand, Kewanee trumped Port Byron Riverdale 64-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

Recently on December 7 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

