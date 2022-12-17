Kewanee pockets slim win over Port Byron Riverdale 54-46

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Kewanee passed in a 54-46 victory at Port Byron Riverdale's expense at Port Byron Riverdale High on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Kewanee and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 64-50 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
