Kewanee tabs Clark to take over boys basketball program

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to coach these guys. The pieces we have back are all solid pieces," Clark said. "I'm excited to have the chance to put my program in and try to be successful with it."

Having taught social studies for the last three years at Kewanee High School, and for the previous 17 years at Wethersfield, the Western Illinois University graduate got his first varsity boys basketball coaching experience in 2002 when he joined the Wethersfield staff.

He stayed on staff until 2006 before taking five years off to devote more attention to his family.

He returned to Wethersfield for a second stint from 2011-17, the last two years being split between being the varsity assistant and the head sophomore coach. Clark also spent stints coaching fresh-soph football at Wethersfield and grade school hoops both at Wethersfield and at Northwestern Junior High in Good Hope, Ill.

"At Wethersfield, we had a two-year stretch where we won 55 games, including a school-record 30 wins and reaching the sectional finals (in 2013-14)," Clark said. "One year, we had a sophomore team that went 24-0."

As he prepares to step into his first varsity head coaching assignment, Clark is focused squarely on the future.