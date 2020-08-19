Kewanee tabs Clark to take over boys basketball program

KEWANEE, Ill. — Throughout a two-decade coaching career, Matt Clark considered Shaune Lewis one of his best friends.
When Clark was named by the Kewanee school board Monday as the Boilermakers boys basketball coach to succeed Lewis, who passed away suddenly on July 3, he was excited for the new opportunity but at the same time had decidedly mixed emotions.
"I'm definitely excited, but the situation is not what I wanted it to be," said Clark, who had spent the last three seasons coaching first girls and then boys basketball at Visitation Catholic School after a 15-year tenure on staff at Wethersfield as both a varsity assistant and head sophomore coach for the boys basketball team.
"I'd known Shaune for 20 years, ever since I moved here, and we got to be close friends; our sons are around the same age," Clark said. "We'd talked the last three years about coaching together, and we were set to work together this season."
Last winter, Clark coached the Visitation eighth-grade boys team to a 20-2 record and its second straight trip to the Illinois Elementary School Association's Class 1A state quarterfinals in his first season after coaching the girls team the previous two seasons.
He inherits a Boilermaker club that finished 27-5 and finished first in the Three Rivers Conference East Division. Kewanee will return six members of that squad, a group led by junior guard Niko Powe, a second team All-TRAC East selection last year.
"I'm excited to get the opportunity to coach these guys. The pieces we have back are all solid pieces," Clark said. "I'm excited to have the chance to put my program in and try to be successful with it."
Having taught social studies for the last three years at Kewanee High School, and for the previous 17 years at Wethersfield, the Western Illinois University graduate got his first varsity boys basketball coaching experience in 2002 when he joined the Wethersfield staff.
He stayed on staff until 2006 before taking five years off to devote more attention to his family.
He returned to Wethersfield for a second stint from 2011-17, the last two years being split between being the varsity assistant and the head sophomore coach. Clark also spent stints coaching fresh-soph football at Wethersfield and grade school hoops both at Wethersfield and at Northwestern Junior High in Good Hope, Ill.
"At Wethersfield, we had a two-year stretch where we won 55 games, including a school-record 30 wins and reaching the sectional finals (in 2013-14)," Clark said. "One year, we had a sophomore team that went 24-0."
As he prepares to step into his first varsity head coaching assignment, Clark is focused squarely on the future.
"Every year, there should be some sort of pressure as a coach," he said. "When Shaune was here, he had a lot of success and won two regional titles, and Kewanee has a tradition of good basketball. But if you worry about the past, you wind up putting too much pressure on yourself, and on the kids.
"I'll just go in with a positive attitude, put my program in and hope the kids take to it. I feel confident they will."
