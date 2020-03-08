Kilburg is the engine to North Scott's success

ELDRIDGE — Listed at 5-foot-11, Sam Kilburg is among the shortest players on North Scott's basketball team. Few in his class, however, can match his confidence.
Kilburg had that self-belief at an early age. When his older brother Trey wore No. 3 before coming into high school, Sam was No. 30.
“I chose 30 because I felt I was 10 times better than he was growing up,” Sam said.
The senior point guard carries that confident persona with him on the basketball court. He doesn’t shy away from guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. He isn’t afraid to hoist the big shot. He often is the first player diving on the floor for a loose ball.
Kilburg is the engine for North Scott, which opens the Class 4A state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Waukee at Wells Fargo Arena.
He is the team’s second-leading scorer (15.1 ppg.), second in rebounds (3.4 rpg.), first in assists (3.6 apg.), second in steals (25) and shoots better than 46% from the 3-point line.
His worth, though, extends well beyond statistics.
“It is hard to put a value on it,” teammate Trent Allard said. “Sam does everything for this team. It’s the little things that Sam does that makes a big difference. Once Sammy takes a charge, the momentum kind of shifts.”
Head coach Shamus Budde refers to Kilburg as the team’s “rock.”
Kilburg is not the most outgoing or social off the court.
“But when he steps out here between the lines, he’s very vocal and a very positive leader,” Budde said. “There are a number of times he’s put us on his back and carried us this season.”
Kilburg is an avid Chicago Bulls fan. In particular, he was drawn to former Bulls guard Derrick Rose.
“I always wanted to jump and dunk like him,” Kilburg said, “but as he’s progressed in his career, his ability to adapt with less athleticism (because of injuries) and make plays for his teammates or be clutch down the stretch, he’s had a huge impact on me as a player.”
Kilburg started and averaged 6.6 points per game as a sophomore. He was North Scott’s fourth-leading scorer last year at 7.8, but was the team’s top facilitator and its defensive stopper.
When Tavi Seales, Reece Sommers and Carson Rollinger graduated after last year’s fourth-place state finish, there was more of an onus on Kilburg and Ty Anderson to lead the Lancers.
In the second half of Tuesday night’s substate final win over Waterloo West, Kilburg and Anderson were the only North Scott players to attempt a shot.
“(Sam) has learned a lot from our former players over the years and knows what to expect,” Budde said. “We put a lot onto our leaders, and he’s learned from some good ones. He’s been terrific for us.”
After Waterloo West scored to go ahead in the final second Tuesday, Kilburg had the awareness to be in an official’s face to signal for a timeout.
“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with,” Anderson said. “He’s underrated in a lot of aspects, and he has such a good basketball IQ. He is very smart.”
On the court, the biggest improvement in Kilburg’s game this season has been his 3-point shooting. Converting at just a 29.9% clip last winter, Kilburg has the second best percentage of any player in this week’s 4A field with at least 100 attempts.
Budde said the coaching staff has tweaked his shot on multiple occasions throughout his career.
"He puts so much time into it," Budde said.
And whether it is setting up a teammate or launching a shot with the game in the balance, Kilburg relishes having the ball in his hands late in games.
“I feel as confident as any player that’s played this game,” said Kilburg, still undecided on where he'll play in college. “When the ball is in my hands, I feel like I know the right play to make. I’ve been in situations throughout my playing career in high school or AAU where I’ve made plays down the stretch in big games.”
North Scott (22-1) will need that from him this week.
Waukee (21-2) has won 11 straight games and has four players shooting at least 46% from beyond the arc.
"They're loaded and have great length," Budde said. "They’re able to shoot it and stretch teams out, and they have kids with real high basketball IQs."
For Kilburg, he has one last opportunity to match his brother. Trey was on North Scott's state championship team in 2015.
"I watched my older brother win a state title and that's what drove me as soon as I came into high school," Kilburg said. "I'm driven to do that and to do it for this community.
"The state title is the ultimate goal."