Kilburg is the engine to North Scott's success

“(Sam) has learned a lot from our former players over the years and knows what to expect,” Budde said. “We put a lot onto our leaders, and he’s learned from some good ones. He’s been terrific for us.”

After Waterloo West scored to go ahead in the final second Tuesday, Kilburg had the awareness to be in an official’s face to signal for a timeout.

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with,” Anderson said. “He’s underrated in a lot of aspects, and he has such a good basketball IQ. He is very smart.”

On the court, the biggest improvement in Kilburg’s game this season has been his 3-point shooting. Converting at just a 29.9% clip last winter, Kilburg has the second best percentage of any player in this week’s 4A field with at least 100 attempts.

Budde said the coaching staff has tweaked his shot on multiple occasions throughout his career.

"He puts so much time into it," Budde said.

And whether it is setting up a teammate or launching a shot with the game in the balance, Kilburg relishes having the ball in his hands late in games.