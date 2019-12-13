Kilburg, Lancers stymie Bulldogs

That didn't happen.

"We've got to find a way to get these guys to execute game plans a little better," Clark said.

Anderson chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds while Landon Eiland had 11 points.

Trent Allard scored only one point, but the senior grabbed three rebounds and limited Bettendorf post Lucas Hayes to just six points.

"We started off kind of slow," Budde said. "Bettendorf outworked us the first three minutes, but after that our kids got tougher. I'm just real proud of how hard we played. We had great leadership and great communication."

North Scott was in the bonus in the opening minute of the second quarter. It outscored Bettendorf 10-0 at the foul line in the first half.

"Some of those were just silly fouls off the ball," Clark said. "I think our guys were anticipating that next action and overreacted."

Joe Byrne, Tynan Numkena and Harrison Bey-Buie, who missed the Bulldogs' first three games with injuries, played and combined for eight points.

Bettendorf (0-4, 0-1) was just 6 of 22 from the field in the first half.