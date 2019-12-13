Kilburg, Lancers stymie Bulldogs

ELDRIDGE — Sam Kilburg labeled himself as a 3-and-D player for North Scott's basketball program the past two seasons. He could shoot the 3-pointer and lock down on the opposing team's best player.
Kilburg is still doing those things, but the Lancers are asking even more out of their third-year starter.
The senior point guard tossed in a game-high 21 points, including 16 in the first half, to lead North Scott past Bettendorf 53-33 on Friday night at The Pit in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt.
"This year, our team needs me to make more plays and hit more shots," Kilburg said. "My game has developed as it should. So far, I've been filling it pretty well."
In the first half, Kilburg did about everything.
He made four 3-pointers, knocked down free throws, grabbed three rebounds, had two assists and took a charge.
It helped the Lancers (3-1, 2-0) build a 30-13 cushion by halftime.
"Sam does it all," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. "He is real quiet off the court, but we've talked to him about being more vocal and he's done that for us each day.
"He's always been able to play. He's one of the toughest kids to come through our program."
Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said the game plan was for somebody other than Ty Anderson and Kilburg to beat them.
That didn't happen.
"We've got to find a way to get these guys to execute game plans a little better," Clark said.
Anderson chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds while Landon Eiland had 11 points.
Trent Allard scored only one point, but the senior grabbed three rebounds and limited Bettendorf post Lucas Hayes to just six points.
"We started off kind of slow," Budde said. "Bettendorf outworked us the first three minutes, but after that our kids got tougher. I'm just real proud of how hard we played. We had great leadership and great communication."
North Scott was in the bonus in the opening minute of the second quarter. It outscored Bettendorf 10-0 at the foul line in the first half.
"Some of those were just silly fouls off the ball," Clark said. "I think our guys were anticipating that next action and overreacted."
Joe Byrne, Tynan Numkena and Harrison Bey-Buie, who missed the Bulldogs' first three games with injuries, played and combined for eight points.
Bettendorf (0-4, 0-1) was just 6 of 22 from the field in the first half.
"I don't know if we've had more than four days since last season with this team," Clark said. "I know I'm still trying to figure them out and the roles they can play. I knew that it was going to take some time, and the injuries put that timeline back even further."
Both teams are at the Genesis Shootout on Saturday.
Bettendorf plays Galesburg at 4 p.m. North Scott meets Western Big Six Conference co-leader Rock Island in the marquee game slated for 7 p.m.
"(Rock Island) just plays a different style of basketball than everyone else we've played," Kilburg said. "They hit shots, get their own shots, got bigs and they've got great ball pressure.
"I'm excited to see how we handle that."