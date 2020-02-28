Kilburg's run helps North Scott beat Kennedy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"He's a great player, he brings it all and he's one of the best defenders in the state," said Anderson, who led the Lancers with 27 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. "That's overlooked because not many people look at the defensive side of things. But he's a great defender and he's always locking up, too."

North Scott led 16-9 after the first quarter and opened that to 25-14 at halftime. But Kennedy rallied behind freshman Kenzie Reed, who scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the third quarter to cut into the Lancer lead.

Kilburg's run swung the momentum, however, and the Lancers held the Cougars (14-9) without a point for over four minutes, allowing them to build a 44-25 lead before a 3 from Makhi Harris snapped the scoring drought with 4:30 left in the game.

"They (Kennedy) play so fast on both ends of the floor, but I was proud of our guys," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. "They faced a lot of adversity there, we could have lost it but our guys really stuck together for those 32 minutes and it was good."

That last four-plus minutes took over 20 minutes as there were plenty of fouls called down the stretch. Both teams combined for 42 fouls, 33 coming in the second half.