Kilburg's run helps North Scott beat Kennedy

ELDRIDGE — Sam Kilburg changed the game Friday night.
With Ty Anderson sitting on the bench in foul trouble and North Scott clinging to a five-point lead late in the third quarter, the Lancer senior went to work.
Kilburg drove the lane and drew an and-1. He hit another shot near the end of the quarter, and another one to start the fourth. He then came down, stole the ball and hit Anderson — back on the court — for two more points, then drew an offensive foul to cause another turnover.
Suddenly, A five-point lead became double digits, leading to a 54-37 Lancer Class 4A substate win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy at The Pit.
"We've been in tight games this year where Ty has gotten in foul trouble and not having Ty out there is a big deal," Kilburg said. "I know in games in the past this year when Ty's gone out I've had to step up and make big plays for our team and that was my mindset going into it and my teammates and coaches gave me the opportunity to do that."
The win sends the second-ranked Lancers (21-1) to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids Tuesday, where they'll face No. 3 Waterloo West at 6:30 p.m. for a state tournament berth.
Kilburg finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal, as well as doing plenty of other things to impact the game.
"He's a great player, he brings it all and he's one of the best defenders in the state," said Anderson, who led the Lancers with 27 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. "That's overlooked because not many people look at the defensive side of things. But he's a great defender and he's always locking up, too."
North Scott led 16-9 after the first quarter and opened that to 25-14 at halftime. But Kennedy rallied behind freshman Kenzie Reed, who scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the third quarter to cut into the Lancer lead.
Kilburg's run swung the momentum, however, and the Lancers held the Cougars (14-9) without a point for over four minutes, allowing them to build a 44-25 lead before a 3 from Makhi Harris snapped the scoring drought with 4:30 left in the game.
"They (Kennedy) play so fast on both ends of the floor, but I was proud of our guys," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. "They faced a lot of adversity there, we could have lost it but our guys really stuck together for those 32 minutes and it was good."
That last four-plus minutes took over 20 minutes as there were plenty of fouls called down the stretch. Both teams combined for 42 fouls, 33 coming in the second half.
While that third-quarter run was key, Budde felt Kilburg's influence was evident right from the start.
"We came out and probably turned it over, maybe six of our first seven possessions," Budde said. "We didn't do a very good job of handling the pressure there but I felt Sam kind of calmed us down and got us back in rhythm."
North Scott now takes on Waterloo West (20-2) in a meeting that, based on rankings, could be held in Des Moines in two weeks, but is going to happen in Cedar Rapids instead.
"We know they're really good, but at this point in the year, everyone's really good," Budde said. "They're very long, they're very athletic, high basketball I.Q.s, but we have confidence in our guys and we'll go up there and give it a shot."