Kilburg's gamble pays off for Lancers

Budde felt his team played selfish at Muscatine in the sense that they buried their heads when things went poorly.

North Scott (6-2, 4-2 MAC) was connected Tuesday night against one of the league’s preseason favorites.

“This is a big character builder,” said Kilburg, who finished with seven points. “After Friday’s game, we were kind of questioning some things. This was a big step forward and we realize we can hang with any team.”

Houston paced North (2-3, 1-3 MAC) with 16 points and six rebounds while Wiseman had 10.

North Scott held North almost 20 points below its season average.

“When our guys lock in for 32 minutes, we have a chance to be successful,” Budde said. “We really dug in for 32 minutes and played extremely hard.

“All we wanted to do was keep it close and give ourselves a chance at the end. We did that and our kids did enough to pull it out.”

The game featured nine lead changes and three ties.

North Scott had a nine-point lead deep into the third quarter, but North scored the final seven points of the period to draw within two.