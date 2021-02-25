Knight close out Xavier to return to 3A substate final

Despite Cedar Rapids Xavier going on an 8-0 run to tie its Class 3A substate semifinal against Davenport Assumption at 39 midway through the fourth quarter, Emarion Ellis still felt like his hosting Knights were in control.
“We got nothing to worry about,” Ellis said. “We wanted it more.”
He proved to be right.
Sparked by Ellis’ 25 points – 12 of them from the free-throw line – and clutch shots from two other starters allowed the 10th-ranked Knights to avoid an upset and stave off the pesky Saints 53-49 at Assumption High School.
For the third consecutive season, Assumption (17-6) is one step away from the state tournament in Des Moines. It will face Mount Vernon (17-5), a 59-55 winner over Mount Pleasant, in Monday’s substate final at a site to be announced.
“Survive and advance,” Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “I knew they weren’t going to go away, that was a pretty impressive run. That’s tough to overcome. We called that timeout and said ‘Hey, we got the better team, let’s forget about the past and win the (last) four minutes.’”
For most of the fourth frame, the back-cutting and quick movement of Xavier’s guards caused problems for Assumption. Fitzpatrick called a timeout hoping to settle down his guys.
Ellis shouldered much of the defensive blame afterwards.
“I was slacking and that’s what I need to work on,” the Texas recruit said. “Just being faster than them, getting to the spot before they do. I want to thank my team for helping me.”
Dayne Hodge and Tyler Maro combined for one field goal through the first 28 minutes. In the span of 2 minutes, 38 seconds, the senior duo made the gym erupt.
Hodge canned a wing 3-pointer with 3:22 left to put Assumption up 42-39. The Saints’ Jack Breitbach responded a couple of possessions later with a layup to give them the lead back.
Maro pulled in one of his game-high 12 rebounds off a missed shot and was fouled on what ended up being the go-ahead basket with 1:44 remaining in regulation.
Ellis iced the game from the line, going 8-for-9 in the fourth to never let Xavier (11-11) lead again.
“Whatever the defense gives us, we’ll take it,” Ellis said.
Assumption started the first, second and third quarters on runs of at least eight straight. Its largest lead was 16 points in the third.
From the final minute of the opening period until the last 16.6 seconds of the first half, the Knights were without Ellis as he sat on the bench with two fouls. They outscored Xavier 13-5 to take a 10-point lead into the locker room.
“There’s no panic at all,” Fitzpatrick said. “I thought those guys stayed tough, stayed composed.”
Aidan McDermott and Aidan Yamikoski each paced the Saints with nine points. Their head coach, Mike Freeman, left Davenport feeling immensely proud of his squad's fight.
“Our group has absolutely battled and we showed up every single day,” Freeman said. “I’m not surprised what happened out there, because that’s what our kids do. They’re tough fricken kids.”
Meanwhile, Assumption gets another chance to get over the substate final hump. Fitzpatrick has believed from Day 1 that with Ellis in the fold, it can make the trek to Wells Fargo Arena.
“We got that group; you throw Emarion in the mix, that is where we feel we can take this thing to the next level,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”