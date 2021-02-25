Knight close out Xavier to return to 3A substate final

Ellis shouldered much of the defensive blame afterwards.

“I was slacking and that’s what I need to work on,” the Texas recruit said. “Just being faster than them, getting to the spot before they do. I want to thank my team for helping me.”

Dayne Hodge and Tyler Maro combined for one field goal through the first 28 minutes. In the span of 2 minutes, 38 seconds, the senior duo made the gym erupt.

Hodge canned a wing 3-pointer with 3:22 left to put Assumption up 42-39. The Saints’ Jack Breitbach responded a couple of possessions later with a layup to give them the lead back.

Maro pulled in one of his game-high 12 rebounds off a missed shot and was fouled on what ended up being the go-ahead basket with 1:44 remaining in regulation.

Ellis iced the game from the line, going 8-for-9 in the fourth to never let Xavier (11-11) lead again.

“Whatever the defense gives us, we’ll take it,” Ellis said.

Assumption started the first, second and third quarters on runs of at least eight straight. Its largest lead was 16 points in the third.