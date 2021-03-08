Knights 'adapt and overcome' mid-season turbulence

The Davenport Assumption boys’ basketball team was humming along pretty well in late December and early January.
It won at The Pit against North Scott before the holiday break. It conquered Class 4A state-ranked Dubuque Hempstead to start 2021. It knocked off one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorites in Davenport North by 14 points soon after.
Then in mid-January, already without Noah Mack because of injury, the Knights lost Texas recruit Emarion Ellis to a broken finger. Assumption survived his departure initially with three straight wins, but then dropped four straight and five of six to see a MAC championship slip through its grasp.
“It was tough for the whole team with two players out,” Ellis said. “Even though we weren’t winning, you could see the guys were doing right and getting better on their own.
"We just had to stay patient."
Mack missed nine games and Ellis was out for 11, but they returned before the postseason.
Even after some jagged moments with them back in the lineup, Assumption pieced it all together in last week’s 3A substate final rout over Mount Vernon and looks to ride that performance into Tuesday’s 4 p.m. state quarterfinal against Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I definitely think there is another gear for this team,” Mack said. “The injuries forced some guys to step up and take a bigger role. Now that we have a healthy team, those guys are more experienced and it allows everyone to be more confident.”
Matt Tallman had 20 points and J.J. Stratman tallied 13 in the 57-33 conquest of Mount Vernon. Jay Costello and Owen Hamel have provided valuable minutes off the bench, giving coach Matt Fitzpatrick nine players he feels comfortable sending into a game.
“We really took it upon ourselves to adapt and overcome,” senior post Tyler Maro said.
“This has been a very resilient group,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve had guys embrace their roles and we’ve got ‘the guy’ in Emarion. The best thing about Emarion is he’s very unselfish and makes everyone around him better.”
Fitzpatrick believes his team might not have fully understood Ellis’ worth until he wasn't on the floor.
“We were playing at a really high level before (Ellis) got hurt,” the coach noted. “But when he came back, we weren’t quite clicking the same. I think this last game was really good for our confidence to really put a complete performance together.”
Ellis is Assumption’s leading scorer (16.4 ppg.), top rebounder (5.8), primary distributor (4.2 apg.) and best shot blocker.
His value goes beyond the stats.
“He’s a great leader,” Mack said. “He’s willing to make the right play, whether that is his shot or kicking it out for a pass. He makes everyone better.”
Assumption (18-6) hasn’t been to a state tournament in boys’ basketball since 2013. It hasn’t come home from Des Moines as a state champion since 2000.
For seven seniors, including four starters, this is the only opportunity to be on this stage for high school basketball.
“You can tell we all really want it,” Ellis said. “Once you want it for yourself, it is easy for the coaches to sit back and watch us do what we’ve got to do.”
Fitzpatrick has seen his players take ownership.
“We’re not begging guys to compete hard or begging guys to get organized,” he stated. “Successful teams are driven by players, not the coach.”
With that combination of determination, depth and talent, Assumption expects to be in Des Moines for an extended stay. Ellis referred to it as a “business trip.”
“After not winning the MAC, we want to etch our name into the history books,” Mack said. “We’re confident and we’re walking in there with swagger, but we know there is still a job to be done.”