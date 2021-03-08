Knights 'adapt and overcome' mid-season turbulence

His value goes beyond the stats.

“He’s a great leader,” Mack said. “He’s willing to make the right play, whether that is his shot or kicking it out for a pass. He makes everyone better.”

Assumption (18-6) hasn’t been to a state tournament in boys’ basketball since 2013. It hasn’t come home from Des Moines as a state champion since 2000.

For seven seniors, including four starters, this is the only opportunity to be on this stage for high school basketball.

“You can tell we all really want it,” Ellis said. “Once you want it for yourself, it is easy for the coaches to sit back and watch us do what we’ve got to do.”

Fitzpatrick has seen his players take ownership.

“We’re not begging guys to compete hard or begging guys to get organized,” he stated. “Successful teams are driven by players, not the coach.”

With that combination of determination, depth and talent, Assumption expects to be in Des Moines for an extended stay. Ellis referred to it as a “business trip.”

“After not winning the MAC, we want to etch our name into the history books,” Mack said. “We’re confident and we’re walking in there with swagger, but we know there is still a job to be done.”

