Knights dig deep late to stave off Bobcats

Toss out the records and rankings.

The Davenport Assumption High School boys’ basketball team knew Thursday night’s substate semifinal against Western Dubuque was going to be a four-quarter tussle.

Western Dubuque, with the top-ranked strength of schedule in Class 3A by the BCMoore computer rankings, beat Iowa City West and hung close with 4A state-ranked Cedar Falls recently.

"Our guys felt a little disrespected going into it," Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. "They played with a chip on their shoulder tonight."

Thanks to baskets from Ivan Prug and Luke Klostermann late and a defensive stop on the final sequence, eighth-ranked Assumption escaped with a 49-46 home win over Western Dubuque.

“It was tough — really, really hard to play against these guys,” Prug said. “We were expecting to win this game, but when you know this game could possibly be your last high school game, it is kind of hard to stay focused and concentrate.

“When they were really close to beating us, we were mentally tough. I’m proud of my team.”

Assumption (18-5) advances to a substate final at Maquoketa on Tuesday night against Dubuque Wahlert (16-6). The Golden Eagles beat the Knights 82-71 in the season opener.

“We’ve been looking forward to this all year,” Assumption’s Rico Byrd said. “They got us the first game of the year and we took it personal. We’re so much better as a team now.”

Winners of nine straight, the Knights needed every ounce of grit to survive.

Assumption built a nine-point lead in the first half but Western Dubuque (9-14) trimmed it two in the third quarter.

The Knights pushed the margin to nine early in the fourth quarter but the Bobcats responded with 10 straight to take a 46-45 lead on Nick Bryant’s two free throws with 1 minute, 34 seconds left.

“We knew going in we were never a team that quit during a game,” Bobcats coach and former Central DeWitt coach Grady Gallagher said. “I knew we would have at least a shot to tie it, and taking the lead was big.”

Assumption had the final counter.

Prug scored a second-chance basket with 1:11 left to nudge the Knights in front. After a Western Dubuque miss, Assumption broke the press and Klostermann scored a lay-up to make it 49-46.

After Bryant missed an open 3 with 24 seconds remaining, Assumption committed one of its 14 turnovers.

Western Dubuque called timeout to set up a game-tying shot, but Assumption defended the set well and made Carson Schute take a contested 3-pointer that was on line but well short of the basket.

“We identified their shooters and were going to switch everything,” Byrd said. “It worked perfectly like coach drew it up.”

Gallagher admitted it wasn’t the look the Bobcats desired in that situation.

“Having scrimmaged them and having film available, it is a credit to their coaching staff,” Gallagher said. “We had a much simpler action I wish we would have went with, but teams and coaches at this level, you’ve got to be thinking a step ahead and (Ewen) was tonight.”

On a night when Assumption’s J.J. Stratman, Noah Mack and Jay Costello were a combined 5-for-21, the Knights received help elsewhere.

Prug finished with 14 points and five rebounds while Byrd came off the bench to score 11 points and grab three rebounds. Reserve Reese Harris chipped in six points.

Byrd, a starter earlier in the season, used his size and quickness to get to the basket several times in the second and third quarters.

“Sometimes you’ve got to attack the rim when (shots) aren’t falling right away, and that’s what I tried to do,” Byrd said. “I’m all about winning for the team. If I’ve got to come off the bench and do that, I’ll do that.”

Ewen praised Byrd for flourishing in his role.

“He’s a really nice spark plug coming off the bench and scoring for us,” Ewen said.

The Knights are a win from their second consecutive state tournament trip. That is quite a feat given they have a new head coach and lost four starters, including three Division I athletes in Dayne Hodge (Tulsa, football), Emarion Ellis (Marquette, basketball) and Tyler Maro (Iowa State, football), from last year.

“These guys have really bought into what I was bringing and this staff was bringing,” Ewen said. “They’re great guys in the locker room and they’ve just stayed committed.”

Bryant led the Bobcats with a game-high 22 points. Western Dubuque has four seniors in its starting lineup.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the senior group for buying in and continue to believe we’d be playing our best at the end of the year,” Gallagher said. “This league is as good as it gets, so we’ve got to continue to compete and hopefully be playing our best at the end of the season.”

Assumption 49, Western Dubuque 46

WESTERN DUBUQUE (9-14) -- Daviyon Gaston 2-7 0-0 4, Nick Bryant 7-14 5-6 22, Andrew Oltmanns 0-4 2-6 2, Jackson Ingalsbe 1-3 2-2 4, Carson Schute 3-9 0-0 9, Caleb Klein 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 15-45 9-14 46.

ASSUMPTION (18-5) -- J.J. Stratman 2-7 0-0 6, Noah Mack 2-10 0-0 4, Jay Costello 1-4 0-2 3, Luke Klostermann 2-3 0-0 5, Ivan Prug 6-8 0-1 14, Reese Harris 2-2 2-3 6, Rico Byrd 5-6 1-1 11, Shawn Kopp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-40 3-7 49.

Western Dubuque;12;7;14;13;--;46

Assumption;10;18;10;11;--;49

3-point goals -- Western Dubuque 7-20 (Bryant 3-5, Schute 3-9, Klein 1-4, Oltmanns 0-1, Gaston 0-1); Assumption 6-21 (Prug 2-3, Stratman 2-6, Costello 1-4, Klostermann 1-2, Mack 0-5, Byrd 0-1). Rebounds -- Western Dubuque 24 (Gaston 8); Assumption 26 (Mack 6, Prug 5). Turnovers -- Western Dubuque 10, Assumption 14. Total fouls -- Western Dubuque 8, Assumption 14. Fouled out -- none.

