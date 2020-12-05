Knights hope supreme talent translates into success

“(Emarion) is unguardable, a great first step and can get around anyone,” Mack said. “We really didn’t have that guy who could break into the defense and kick out for a 3 last year. Having that this year, it will definitely allow us open shots and let us get in the flow of the game.”

Assumption has girth inside with senior Tyler Maro, a prized football recruit who can clog the middle and be a force on the glass. Fellow senior Owen Hamel, coming off an all-state football season, is expected to provide depth inside.

“We’re versatile, pretty deep and we have a lot of basketball players,” Hodge said, “and our chemistry is getting there. It is getting better each and every day.

“If one team takes away one dude, another dude is going to come on. The fact anybody on the floor can have a big night is something nice and special to have.”

The Knights hope it can translate into something special come late February.

Assumption has won 14, 14, 15 and 19 games, respectively, each of the past four seasons. The biggest obstacle has been getting over the substate final threshold, losing to Marion, West Delaware and Clear Creek Amana in the Round of 16 over the past three years.