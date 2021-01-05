Knights knock off Wildcats in battle of state-ranked teams

The game featured 37 fouls (three technicals), and a spectator was ejected in the second half.

Assumption (6-1, 4-0 MAC) outscored North (1-1, 1-1) 19-8 at the foul line.

“Any time you play North, it is always a little chippy,” Assumption’s Dayne Hodge said. “We talked about that in our game plan that it was going to be a little crazy and we needed to buckle down. That’s what we did tonight.”

The Knights raced out to 15-4 lead before the Wildcats countered with nine straight to get within two.

Assumption answered with nine of the next 12 points to seize control. Ellis banked in a 3-pointer, scored on a drive to the basket and assisted on two baskets to Tyler Maro.

In the second quarter, Ellis had 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and had an emphatic one-handed dunk to give the Knights an eight-point cushion at halftime.

“Emarion is one of a kind,” Hodge said. “Anybody that is guarding him out there, he’s able to dissect them, get in the lane and create for others or get an open shot himself. As a teammate, it is great. Sometimes I watch and am just in awe.”

North crawled within four points early in the fourth quarter but didn’t draw any closer.