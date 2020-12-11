Knights lock down defensively in second half to handle Spartans

Matt Fitzpatrick called his team’s defense just OK in the first half Friday night. The second half?
“That’s as good as we’ve guarded in a long time,” he said.
The Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption boys basketball team doesn’t lack for scoring options this season, but the Knights understand to fulfill their potential the defensive end of the court has to be a priority.
Fitzpatrick’s team cranked up the intensity in the third quarter, forcing a half-dozen turnovers and holding 4A seventh-ranked Pleasant Valley scoreless for more than six minutes en route to a 53-38 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at PV High School.
“That’s where it all starts for us,” junior Noah Mack said. “When we get those stops, get those steals and push it up, that’s when we’re at our best. That’s really our offense.”
Mack had 16 points and Emarion Ellis chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
After some lackluster moments on the defensive end in Monday’s loss to Dubuque Hempstead and a couple lapses in the second quarter Friday, Fitzpatrick made it a point of emphasis at halftime.
“Coach wasn’t going for what we were doing the first game,” Ellis said. “He just told us, ‘Play hard and good things will happen.’”
Assumption (1-1) was extremely aggressive on the ball and denied passing lanes.
“We had trouble getting the ball reversed, getting into sets and getting into offense,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “They’ve got a lot of athleticism, the first time we’ve really seen that this year.”
The Knights turned a five-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage by the closing minute of the third quarter.
CJ Ragins scored with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter to bring PV within three, but the Spartans wouldn’t score again until Joel Lawlor made two free throws with 25 seconds left in the period.
Turnovers led to a couple runouts for Assumption, including a thunderous dunk from Ellis.
Fitzpatrick said he’s given his team more defensive freedom this year. It is about playing hard and communicating, not so much about technique.
“That third quarter was a great combination of being really, really aggressive and making them work,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our rotations were good as well.
“It was a great defensive effort, definitely something we’ve been hammering on these guys. It has to be a staple of who we are.”
PV (1-2, 0-2 MAC) whittled the deficit to seven midway through the fourth quarter, but a J.J. Stratman basket and a Mack 3-pointer pushed the lead back to a dozen.
Ellis had the exclamation point with a one-hand dunk off a long inbounds pass in the final minute.
“That was a big win for us,” Mack said. “We lost our focus a bit in the second half (Monday), so to have a good second half tonight and really step on them was big.”
Jacob Townsend and Lawlor each had 11 points to pace the Spartans, who were an uncharacteristic 7 of 15 from the free throw line. Guard Ryan Dolphin was 2 of 11 shooting.
“We knew playing North Scott and Assumption back-to-back was going to be a tough chore for us,” Hillman said. “There were a lot of positive stretches in there where we were better than they were and we were better than a week ago.
“I’m not expecting (our offensive execution) to be really good right now. We’ve been in the gym for a couple weeks and played three games, but I like our team and I like where we’re headed. We’re just not quite there yet.”
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-01.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-02.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-03.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-04.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-05.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-06.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-07.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-09.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-10.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-11.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-12.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-13.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-14.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-15.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-16.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-17.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-18.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-19.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-20.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-21.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-22.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-23.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-24.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-25.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-26.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-27.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-28.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-29.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-30.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-31.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-32.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-33.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-34.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-35.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-36.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-37.JPG
121120-qc-spt-pv-assum-boys-bkb-38.JPG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!