Knights lock down defensively in second half to handle Spartans

Assumption (1-1) was extremely aggressive on the ball and denied passing lanes.

“We had trouble getting the ball reversed, getting into sets and getting into offense,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “They’ve got a lot of athleticism, the first time we’ve really seen that this year.”

The Knights turned a five-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage by the closing minute of the third quarter.

CJ Ragins scored with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter to bring PV within three, but the Spartans wouldn’t score again until Joel Lawlor made two free throws with 25 seconds left in the period.

Turnovers led to a couple runouts for Assumption, including a thunderous dunk from Ellis.

Fitzpatrick said he’s given his team more defensive freedom this year. It is about playing hard and communicating, not so much about technique.

“That third quarter was a great combination of being really, really aggressive and making them work,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our rotations were good as well.

“It was a great defensive effort, definitely something we’ve been hammering on these guys. It has to be a staple of who we are.”