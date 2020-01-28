Knights outlast Spartans

The Spartans (6-7, 4-7 MAC), who entered the game averaging 40.2 points per game, are not normally a quick-strike team. But they scored nine points in a matter of 15 seconds to tie the game.

“It was good that our guys executed offensively,” Hillman said. “They made some shots. We’ve really been struggling, as you could see in the first half.”

Assumption’s Sean Peeters was bumped as he drove to the basket on the other end, and he made one of two free throws to give the Knights (11-2, 7-2 MAC) a one-point lead with 1:04 remaining. Dolphin got a good look at a 3-pointer at the other end, but it rattled out.

After Peeters again went 1-for-2 at the foul line, Dolphin was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 8.2 seconds left. He made the first free throw, but missed the final two.

Assumption’s Bill Flaherty grabbed the rebound and was fouled, and he made the second of two free throws to put the Knights up by two. The Knights made just seven of their 16 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

“The free throws have been an issue all year,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve got great shooters, but I think we’ve got guys who need to take free-throw shooting a little more seriously.”