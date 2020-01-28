Knights outlast Spartans

Davenport Assumption, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, may have gotten its first win at Pleasant Valley in seven seasons on Tuesday night, but the host Spartans made it extremely tough on the Knights.
PV trailed by 16 at halftime, but roared back in the second half and tied the game with under two minutes remaining. The Knights struggled at the free-throw line down the stretch, but made just enough to get their first win in PV’s gym since Feb. 8, 2013.
“Any win at PV is tough,” said Assumption guard Dayne Hodge, whose team won its fourth straight. “To come in here and pull out a 'W' and keep our streak alive is good. It gives us a lot of confidence going into our next game.”
Hodge made one of two free throws with 2 minutes, 27 seconds remaining to push Assumption’s lead to 44-35, but Ryan Dolphin nailed a 3-pointer at the other end.
PV's Jack Donahue stole the inbound pass and laid it in while getting fouled. He made the free throw for the conventional three-point play. The Spartans' full-court pressure led to another steal, and Carter Cline sank a 3-pointer that tied the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at 44.
“We extended the floor there a little bit defensively, and I do think we gave them some problems,” PV head coach Steve Hillman said. “Maybe we should have gone to that earlier.”
The Spartans (6-7, 4-7 MAC), who entered the game averaging 40.2 points per game, are not normally a quick-strike team. But they scored nine points in a matter of 15 seconds to tie the game.
“It was good that our guys executed offensively,” Hillman said. “They made some shots. We’ve really been struggling, as you could see in the first half.”
Assumption’s Sean Peeters was bumped as he drove to the basket on the other end, and he made one of two free throws to give the Knights (11-2, 7-2 MAC) a one-point lead with 1:04 remaining. Dolphin got a good look at a 3-pointer at the other end, but it rattled out.
After Peeters again went 1-for-2 at the foul line, Dolphin was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 8.2 seconds left. He made the first free throw, but missed the final two.
Assumption’s Bill Flaherty grabbed the rebound and was fouled, and he made the second of two free throws to put the Knights up by two. The Knights made just seven of their 16 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
“The free throws have been an issue all year,” Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve got great shooters, but I think we’ve got guys who need to take free-throw shooting a little more seriously.”
PV had one final chance to tie or take the lead. The inbound pass went to Matt Mickle, who was forced to fire up a 3-point shot over two Assumption defenders as the clock wound down. It didn’t find the rim, and teammate Jacob Townsend couldn’t quite corral the rebound to get a second-chance shot up. Assumption had escaped with the win.
“Winning here is really tough, and I think that experience will be valuable down the road,” Fitzpatrick said.
Peeters had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights. Hodge added 15 points, with 14 of them coming in the first half. Hodge had written “Rest in Peace Kobe” on his sneakers before the game to honor Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
“The influence he had on us and others was incredible,” he said. “I wrote that and looked at it every once in a while on the floor, and it gave me a little motivation to dig down deep.”
Dolphin scored 12 points to lead the Spartans.