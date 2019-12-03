Knights overwhelm Pioneers to retain 'A' trophy

The Pioneers’ Elijah Campos made a trey to start the second quarter, but the Knights responded with the next 16 points to build a 33-12 advantage.

“Coach got on us a little bit after that first quarter, put a little fire in us,” Assumption junior Dayne Hodge said. “We came out that second quarter, executed and played a lot harder.”

In that stretch, Peeters had a breakaway dunk and Alleman was whistled for an intentional foul, too.

“I thought we really battled early and made it difficult on them, but Peeters got a couple steals and dunks and that really opened it up for them,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. “We weren’t able to recover from that.

“Peeters, obviously, is a very talented player. I’ll be glad when he graduates.”

Peeters had 19 points in the first half and scored five more in the opening stages of the third quarter before his night was finished.

“We started off slow,” Peeters said. “Against the North Scotts and (Davenport) Centrals, you can’t have slow starts. If you get in a hole right away, you’re going to have a hard time getting out of it.”

Hodge, who played at Alleman last season, chipped in a dozen points.