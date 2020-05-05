You are the owner of this article.
Knights' Peeters signs with D-II Indianapolis

Call it a leap of faith.

Sean Peeters has never stepped foot on the campus at the University of Indianapolis. He hasn’t met the majority of his teammates.

Still, it didn't prevent the Davenport Assumption senior from making the school about 4 1/2 hours from home part of his future.

Peeters, coming off an all-state basketball season, signed a national letter of intent with the Division II program Sunday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peeters hasn’t been able to visit campuses this spring. It has been virtual tours, online research and conversations over the phone.

“That was the hard part of picking a college,” Peeters said, “because you can’t take visits right now. It made it a lot harder to choose, harder to get a feel for things, but I was confident in my decision.”

UIndy, a member of the 16-team Great Lakes Valley Conference, is coming off a 24-6 season. The Greyhounds recently hired alum and former assistant Paul Corsaro as their head coach.

Less than a week after Corsaro took the job, he offered Peeters.

“Coach Corsaro made me feel like a priority,” Peeters said. “I felt like he really wanted me to be there, and I didn’t get that same feel with other schools. It wasn’t a case where other schools felt like they had to have me.”

Peeters knows at least one of his teammates. Matthew Ambrose, who signed with the Greyhounds in the fall period, was a teammate of Peeters’ on the AAU circuit. They plan to be roommates.

From his conversations with Corsaro, the 6-foot-4 Peeters believes he can have an immediate impact.

“Nothing is given at this point, but if I work hard and compete every day, I can definitely make an impact right away,” Peeters said.

Peeters had a banner career at Assumption. He is the school’s career scoring leader with 1,130 points. The southpaw averaged a Mississippi Athletic Conference-best 23.6 points and hauled in 8.4 rebounds per game this past season.

He was a first team all-state selection in Class 3A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, MAC player of the year and the Iowa metro player of the year.

Uncertain of what he wants to study, Peeters plans to spend the summer in the Quad-Cities before moving to Indianapolis for the fall term.

“Come spring time, the vast majority of people who are playing college basketball already have made a decision,” Peeters said. “You feel you’re lagging behind and you feel rushed to make a decision.

“Then with everything going on and not allowed to take any visits, it is definitely a lot harder. Still, I feel I’ve made the right choice.”

UIndy competes in the same conference as Truman State. Peeters’ older brother, Dylan, just completed his freshman basketball season at Truman State, which beat UIndy in the league tournament in March.

“When I made my decision, my brother immediately started the trash talk,” Peeters said. “I was a little torn about that, but it really didn’t matter in the end.”

