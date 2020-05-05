Knights' Peeters signs with D-II Indianapolis

Peeters knows at least one of his teammates. Matthew Ambrose, who signed with the Greyhounds in the fall period, was a teammate of Peeters’ on the AAU circuit. They plan to be roommates.

From his conversations with Corsaro, the 6-foot-4 Peeters believes he can have an immediate impact.

“Nothing is given at this point, but if I work hard and compete every day, I can definitely make an impact right away,” Peeters said.

Peeters had a banner career at Assumption. He is the school’s career scoring leader with 1,130 points. The southpaw averaged a Mississippi Athletic Conference-best 23.6 points and hauled in 8.4 rebounds per game this past season.

He was a first team all-state selection in Class 3A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, MAC player of the year and the Iowa metro player of the year.

Uncertain of what he wants to study, Peeters plans to spend the summer in the Quad-Cities before moving to Indianapolis for the fall term.

“Come spring time, the vast majority of people who are playing college basketball already have made a decision,” Peeters said. “You feel you’re lagging behind and you feel rushed to make a decision.