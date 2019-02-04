Anthony Valainis was in the training room afterward getting evaluated after knocking heads with an opposing player. Dylan Peeters was in there grabbing a bag of ice.
Even for two players who don't shy away from contact, Monday night's boys basketball game was rugged.
Davenport Assumption survived a physical tussle to outlast Davenport West 55-52 at Assumption High School.
"That was a gritty win," Valainis said following a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds. "The refs let us play. My football background, I love to play that way when they don't control it too much."
This was the fifth game Assumption has played this season decided by one possession.
It wasn't always pretty. The Knights (9-7, 7-6 MAC) turned the ball over 17 times and never established much of an offensive flow.
Still, the trio of Valainis, Dylan and Sean Peeters did enough to get them over the hump.
"I see us maturing in that we're figuring out ways to win," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "It is not always going to be the same. Guys are sticking together, and it is fun seeing them trying to find a way to win."
The Peeters brothers did much of the damage in the first half, teaming for Assumption's first 14 points. Dylan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Sean had 12 points and six boards.
Others delivered as the game went along.
Valainis had eight consecutive Assumption points in one span of the second half. Grayson Heiser and Ray Kotula each drained a 3-pointer.
"We're getting better," Fitzpatrick said. "We've got guys who never had played much at the varsity level and now they seem like they've been two-year starters. All the experience we're getting in these close games is preparing us for our ultimate goal of getting to state."
Dylan Peeters said it enhances the team's confidence.
"We started this season off slow, but we're slowly coming together," he said. "We have to keep trusting the process."
West (5-11, 4-10) didn't back down.
After going almost 14 points without a point in Saturday's loss at Pleasant Valley, West had a chance to force overtime or win it in regulation.
Trailing 54-52 with less than 10 seconds left, West's Malik Westerfield penetrated into the lane and missed a runner. Sean Peeters gobbled up the rebound, was fouled and split a pair of free throws with 2 seconds remaining to ice it.
Jamil Haymond and reserve Elijah Hollingshed each had 15 points for the Falcons. Westerfield chipped in 14.
"We are definitely turning a corner in a good way," West coach David Robinson said. "It hurts because they know we could have gotten this game.
"Assumption was physical out there and that helped them a lot, but our guys don't give up.
"We'll be a team to fear going into substate."
Hollingshed had played in only a couple of games, but the junior buried three 3-pointers and helped West spread the floor with junior Zach Trevino sidelined for the season with injury.
"When (Hollingshed) can do that, teams have to play all of our guys more honest," Robinson said. "We're becoming a better all-around team."
The win vaulted Assumption into a fourth-place MAC tie with Pleasant Valley.
"I give a ton of credit to West, but I love how our team handled adversity," Valainis said. "Things didn't go our way the whole game, but we kept battling and played it out, got stops and pulled out the win."