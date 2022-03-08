Knights pull off improbable comeback to prevail in overtime

DES MOINES — It trailed for 33 minutes and 16 seconds of a 36-minute game. Its top two scorers fouled out in the fourth quarter and facing a two-possession deficit. It was down seven points with less than 80 seconds left in regulation.

Somehow, someway, the Assumption High School boys’ basketball team found a way.

Jay Costello converted a three-point play to even the game in the final seconds of regulation and then Luke Klostermann buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 16 ticks remaining in overtime as eighth-ranked Assumption clipped Humboldt 69-65 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We just had a lot of grit,” Klostermann said. “We didn’t have Ivan (Prug) or Noah (Mack), so someone had to step up. It was right place, right time.”

Other than a 3-0 advantage, Assumption (20-5) never led until Klostermann knocked in his 3-pointer from the top of the key.

It was just the sixth made three of the season for the junior, who shoots less than 15% from beyond the arc.

Klostermann said in about every game Assumption has played recently, he can hear opponents say “Let him shoot.”

“Stats would say that, but I’ve been working on it all offseason,” Klostermann noted. “I’ve been thinking about that moment and hitting that final shot. I knew mentally I was prepared for it, and if I got put in that situation, I could do it.”

It took a lot for the Knights to reach that point.

Humboldt (21-4) torched the nets for eight 3-pointers in the first half and built a 35-27 cushion. The Wildcats pushed the margin to a dozen after three quarters behind 17 points from Will Orness and 13 from Ben Kuehnast.

Assumption changed its defensive tactic and applied full-court pressure.

“We felt they were dictating the game too much and getting too comfortable,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “We wanted to speed things up and I thought it really made a difference down the stretch with turnovers and them rushing some offensive possessions.”

Still, the Knights lost Prug to fouls with a 1:38 left. Twelve seconds later, Mack fouled out after being called for a pushoff on the offensive end.

“That was one of the worst feelings,” said Prug, who was 2-for-11 from the field with nine points and seven rebounds. “We just were praying and believing. We’ve proven in other games this year we’re a good team and we’ve got eight guys that can play.

“They showed they were real-deal players.”

Klostermann, who closed with 16 points and 10 rebounds, converted a three-point play with 56 seconds left in regulation to cut the deficit to two.

After Humboldt split a pair of free throws, Costello drove the lane and converted a basket with 8.8 seconds left and was fouled. He knocked in the free throw to square the game, the first time it had been tied since 3-3.

Assumption found itself trailing in overtime on three occasions, including 64-61 with a minute left.

The Knights’ Rico Byrd scored to make it 64-63. Humboldt, which was 11 of 23 at the foul line, split foul shots on its next trip to make it 65-63.

Then after a Humboldt turnover, Klostermann took a pass from Costello and canned a three from the top of the key to give Assumption the lead.

“Hardest working kid in the gym,” Ewen said. “You talk about a kid that earned a big shot.”

Humboldt had an opportunity to regain the lead, but Kuehnast was called for a moving screen with seven seconds left. Costello was fouled on Assumption’s ensuing inbound pass and made both free throws.

After another Wildcat turnover, their 16th of the game with four seconds left, Assumption inbounded the ball and Klostermann was immediately fouled. He made the second of two free throws to ice the game and set off a wild celebration at midcourt with the Assumption players.

“We’re a gritty team,” Mack said. “That’s basically been the story of our season. It doesn’t have to be pretty.”

Ewen called it one of the crazier games he has ever been associated with as the Knights advance to face Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Central DeWitt in Thursday’s semifinal at 3:45 p.m.

“It wasn’t our best day, but these guys out there were fighting the whole game,” Prug said. “They showed how good they are and showed that mental toughness.

“We’re not done yet.”

