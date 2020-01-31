Knights respond to coach's halftime talk

Muscatine, though, responded with a 21-point second quarter to even the game at halftime.

In particular, Fitzpatrick challenged Peeters and Hodge.

"They're huge parts to our team, but I thought they could be better," Fitzpatrick said. "They had to man up, needed to be better and play the way they can play."

The Knights forced the Muskies (3-12, 3-8) into seven third-quarter turnovers.

"We just came out flat in that third quarter," Muscatine coach John Windham said. "We haven't gotten to the point where we play a team tough for a half and then come out with the attitude we need to do the same thing in the third quarter.

"The day we learn to come out of the locker room and meet the intensity from the other team, we're going to be a very good team."

Senior Jacob Thomas had a season-high 16 points and five rebounds for the Muskies.

Assumption remains two games in back of league-leading North Scott.

"We've come a long way since the start of the season, but we have a really long way to go to reach our potential and play like we can," Peeters said. "Having all five guys connected and playing together as one for all 32 minutes is a big focus."

