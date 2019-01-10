Matt Fitzpatrick has seen glimpses of brilliance from his Davenport Assumption boys basketball team this season.
It took Pleasant Valley to overtime on the road. It was within a possession of Class 4A second-ranked North Scott at halftime last month. It was tied with 4A fifth-ranked Bettendorf in the second half last Friday.
The next hurdle for the Knights (5-5, 4-4 MAC) is turning one of those performances into a signature win.
Other than a three-point victory over United Township in the Genesis Shootout, Assumption's remaining four wins are against teams with losing records.
"We've been encouraged this whole season," Fitzpatrick said. "The hard thing is, we're (5-5), and losing is tough. We have gotten better, and we're learning more about ourselves. As the season goes on, we're getting better and getting ourselves ready to make a run in that 3A tournament."
Assumption has two of the Mississippi Athletic Conference's top five scorers in Dylan Peeters (16.3 ppg.) and Sean Peeters (14.8 ppg.). Anthony Valainis has been steady on the glass.
The 3-point shooting has been the Knights' downfall. They're ninth in the conference at 28.5 percent compared to third a season ago at 35.5.
"There is a lot to be encouraged about," Fitzpatrick said. "The kids just have to continue to trust the process, believe we're doing the right things, stick with it and know they're getting better."
Assumption plays host to Davenport North on Friday.
Streak buster: Since a 16-win campaign in the 2015-16 season, the Wilton boys basketball team has experienced plenty of losing.
The Beavers won only two games two seasons ago and one contest last year. The program snapped a 47-game losing streak against River Valley Conference foes on Tuesday night.
Spurred by 28 points from Iowa baseball recruit Jared Townsend, Wilton knocked off West Liberty 55-50. It was Wilton's first win over a team in the RVC since beating Mid-Prairie on Feb. 15, 2016.
Wilton has a new coach this season in alum Erik Grunder. The Beavers are 3-10 heading into Tuesday's game against Iowa City Regina.
Townsend is averaging a team-high 16.3 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Wells Fargo Shootout, Part 2: The second edition of the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout is the next two Saturdays at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
The event features seven games each week, starting with a RVC tilt between Bellevue and Durant at 10:15 a.m. Camanche will put its undefeated record on the line against Class 3A Mount Pleasant in the third game around 1:15 p.m.
The final two games are Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Oskaloosa and Linn-Mar vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Then on Jan. 19, Bettendorf will be the fifth of seven games. The Bulldogs play Cedar Rapids Washington around 4:15 p.m.
Closing in 1,000: Bettendorf senior point guard D.J. Carton entered Thursday's game against Davenport Central with 877 career points.
At his current pace of 24 points per game, the Ohio State recruit would reach the 1,000 point mark in the next couple of weeks.
Postseason pods: The Iowa High School Athletic Association is expected to release its district and substate pods for Class 1A and 2A schools on Jan. 18. The 3A and 4A assignments will be released Jan. 25.
As has been done the past couple of seasons, the coaches will have a seeding meeting to determine matchups in each pod. The meeting will occur the last week of January for the small schools and the first week of February for the larger classifications.