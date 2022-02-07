Knights stave off Wildcats

Luke Klostermann and his Davenport Assumption High School teammates have very good memories from a bad afternoon at Davenport North last month.

In the Knights' 15-point loss to the Wildcats, starters Cade Guinn and Kyle Lamonte had big games scoring and rebounding.

Klostermann and his teammates were determined to not let that happen again.

The Knights limited Lamonte and Guinn to five total points, and Klostermann posted 11 pounds and six rebounds as Assumption won its fourth consecutive game with a 52-44 victory over visiting North on Monday night.

“The goal tonight was to eliminate one of their big three — Lamonte, Guinn and (Mike Lowery),” Klostermann said. “Lowery had a good night, but we were able to stop Guinn and Lamonte so that helped us a lot.”

Assumption (13-5, 11-4 MAC) used defense to spark its offense during a key stretch in the third quarter.

With senior Ivan Prug on the bench with three fouls, the Knights looked to their bench and used their depth to hold North in place. The Wildcats scored just five points in the third quarter while Rico Byrd and Shawn Kopp helped to build a 37-28 lead after three quarters.

“Ivan picked up that over the back foul, but our guys continued to battle,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “Luke gave us big minutes and has played well against a lot of other teams' post players."

The Assumption defense and poor outside shooting forced many of the struggles for North (12-5, 11-3). The Wildcats had more turnovers (seven) than shots made (four) in the second quarter as they fell behind 26-23 at the break.

“I think we got a little too nonchalant there and taking them lighter than we should have,” Lowery said. “Coach (Marquez Davis) told us to become ourselves and play the way we are capable and that got us back into it.”

One way for the Wildcats to be themselves was to get Lowery the ball.

The senior scored nine straight points to open the fourth quarter, pulling the Wildcats to within 38-37 with 6:14 to play. Lowery would finish with a game-best 20 points, 11 coming in the final quarter.

“Mike is such a great player that he was going to get a couple there,” Ewen said. “But our guys got some stops and made some shots there at the end.”

Following the barrage by Lowery, J.J. Stratman (8 points) drained a long 3-pointer to push the margin to 41-37 with 5:22 to play. The Wildcats wouldn’t get any closer.

Assumption also drained 7 of 10 from the foul line in the final minute to force the margin to the final outcome.

Prug led the Knights in scoring with 14 points. Noah Mack chipped in with 10 points, five steals and four rebounds.

With Monday's result, Class 4A second-ranked Pleasant Valley can clinch at least a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title with a win over Clinton on Tuesday night.

