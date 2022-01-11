Knights wake up after slow start to beat Bulldogs

Outworked and outhustled in the first 11-plus minutes of Tuesday night's game, Joe Ewen called a timeout and had an unusual message for his Davenport Assumption boys basketball team.
"He literally asked us, 'Do we want to go home?'" senior Noah Mack said. "We were terrible and had no energy."
Assumption dug itself out of a 14-point deficit over the next 4 1/2 minutes and then used a strong finish to upend Bettendorf 51-40 at Assumption High School.
After giving up 25 points in the first 11:07, Assumption yielded only 15 over the next 20:53 to collect its fourth consecutive win.
"We want defense to be our identity, winning all the loose balls and to be the toughest guys on the floor," Ewen said. "Our guys responded well (after that timeout) and competed."
Mack finished with a game-high 22 points, including eight in the final quarter. His 3-pointer with 4:37 left gave the Knights (6-3, 5-2 MAC) the lead for good, 40-38.
Bettendorf (4-7, 3-5) had too many scoring lulls after a torrid start. The Bulldogs didn't score the last 4:52 of the opening half and mustered only one field goal in the final 5:55 of the contest.
"Tonight was a perfect example of our entire season," said assistant coach Alvin Vesey, filling in for head coach Curtis Clark who was out with illness for a second straight game. "The first quarter was one of our best quarters we've played all season, but the next quarter we weren't very good at all.
"We've got to find some leadership and guys that can calm us down when we're having cold spells. The guys are getting frustrated."
Besides ratcheting up its defensive intensity, Assumption was dominant on the boards. It finished with a 39-29 advantage, with five players snatching at least five apiece.
"There were a lot of nailbiting moments late," Mack said. "but we came up with steals and big rebounds when we needed. We've talked a lot about 50/50 balls and we made it our priority in the fourth quarter to get all those."
Assumption will add a new piece to its lineup Friday when 6-foot-9 senior center Ivan Prug becomes eligible. Prug is a student who came in from Croatia and brings a versatile skill set to the Knights' lineup.
"We're excited about Ivan starting to play and what he can bring," Ewen said, "but we don't think it changes much. He's practiced with us from Day 1 and been part of our fall league games.
"We just like our locker room and our guys."
Ewen praised the defensive play of Reese Harris and Luke Klostermann. The two took turns guarding Bettendorf's leading scorer, Caden Wilkins, who was limited to six points on 3 for 12 shooting.
"We challenged them to not focus on scoring," Ewen said. "Every point they could take away from him is like scoring."
Bettendorf attempted 32 of its 55 shots from beyond the arc. Everett Parker made four of the Bulldogs' eight trifectas on his way to a team-high 16 points.
Bettendorf was 0-for-3 at the foul line and is 2-for-10 in the last two outings.
"Thirty-some threes and only three free throws, that's not the formula we're going to rely on this season," Vesey said. "We knew Assumption would control the gaps and give extra attention.
"We made some threes early and it makes kids think they can shoot a lot more."