Knoxville exhales after close call with Orion 51-42

Knoxville surfed the tension to ride to a 51-42 win over Orion in Illinois boys basketball on December 21.

Knoxville darted in front of Orion 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Bullets' offense moved in front for a 31-19 lead over the Chargers at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Chargers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Bullets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.