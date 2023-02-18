Knoxville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Rock Island Alleman 61-39 on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Knoxville and Rock Island Alleman played in a 67-29 game on Dec. 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Knoxville faced off against Woodhull AlWood . Click here for a recap. Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on Feb. 10 at East Moline United Township High School. For results, click here.

