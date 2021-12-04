Knoxville smashes through Rock Island Alleman 67-29

Knoxville controlled the action to earn a strong 67-29 win against Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 4.
The Blue Bullets moved in front of the Pioneers 24-10 to begin the second quarter.
Knoxville's shooting took charge to a 46-18 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
The Blue Bullets' force showed as they carried a 62-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.