Knoxville smashes through Rock Island Alleman 67-29
Knoxville controlled the action to earn a strong 67-29 win against Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 4.

The Blue Bullets moved in front of the Pioneers 24-10 to begin the second quarter.

Knoxville's shooting took charge to a 46-18 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.

The Blue Bullets' force showed as they carried a 62-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

