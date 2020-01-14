Lancer boys shoot their way past Muskies

When he wasn’t driving and dishing, Anderson also made a few 3-pointers, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Teammate Sam Kilburg made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Landon Eiland had three triples and 10 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We went in with intentions of trying to keep Anderson away from the basket, and we did for the most part,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “We wanted to pack it in, and it worked for a while.”

The Lancers (10-1, 7-0 MAC) struggled to score against the zone over the first four minutes of the game, and they led just 3-2 midway through the first quarter. But Kilburg, Anderson and Carter Markham hit 3-pointers during the final minutes of the period, and North Scott led 15-5 after one quarter of play.

“Our shot selection got better after the first four minutes,” Budde said. “The first four minutes, I thought we were just passing it around the perimeter and jacking stuff rather than getting it to the short corner or getting it into the middle of the zone. Once we got it to the heart of the defense, our percentages definitely went up.”

North Scott led 35-13 at halftime, and the Lancers held Muscatine’s leading scorer, Noah Yahn, to just three points in the first half.