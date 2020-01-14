Lancer boys shoot their way past Muskies

ELDRIDGE — As the second-leading scorer in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, North Scott’s Ty Anderson draws a lot of attention on the basketball court.
On Tuesday night, Muscatine came out in a zone defense designed to keep the 6-foot-7 forward away from the basket. The strategy worked to an extent, but the unselfish Anderson was able to find his open teammates, who drained 3-pointer after 3-pointer in a 70-44 rout of the visiting Muskies at The Pit.
“That’s just a focus to get everybody involved,” said Anderson, who had six assists to go with 20 points and 10 rebounds. “We shot it great.”
That was an understatement. The ninth-ranked Lancers made a season-high 16 3-point goals in the victory. Many of those long-distance shots were the result of North Scott’s players finding their open teammates.
“I thought our guys did a good job of sharing it and making that extra pass,” North Scott head coach Shamus Budde said. “We have a really unselfish group, and they showed it again tonight.”
While Anderson didn’t get many touches in the paint, he was able to drive the ball to the basket, then kick the basketball out for an open corner 3-pointer many times.
“Ty was very unselfish,” Budde said of Anderson, a Northern Iowa commit. “He probably could have gone and finished a couple of those at the rim tonight, but Ty is that way off the court as well. He’s always looking to serve others. He’s that way on and off the court. He’s a good kid.”
When he wasn’t driving and dishing, Anderson also made a few 3-pointers, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Teammate Sam Kilburg made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Landon Eiland had three triples and 10 points.
“We went in with intentions of trying to keep Anderson away from the basket, and we did for the most part,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “We wanted to pack it in, and it worked for a while.”
The Lancers (10-1, 7-0 MAC) struggled to score against the zone over the first four minutes of the game, and they led just 3-2 midway through the first quarter. But Kilburg, Anderson and Carter Markham hit 3-pointers during the final minutes of the period, and North Scott led 15-5 after one quarter of play.
“Our shot selection got better after the first four minutes,” Budde said. “The first four minutes, I thought we were just passing it around the perimeter and jacking stuff rather than getting it to the short corner or getting it into the middle of the zone. Once we got it to the heart of the defense, our percentages definitely went up.”
North Scott led 35-13 at halftime, and the Lancers held Muscatine’s leading scorer, Noah Yahn, to just three points in the first half.
After making seven 3-pointers in the first half, the Lancers went 9-for-15 from beyond the arc in the second half.
“You’ve got to understand that when he puts in his second group, there’s no pressure when you’re up by 28 points,” Windham said. “In that situation, you and I can go in and hit threes.”
Yahn heated up in the second half and finished with 17 points for the Muskies (1-9, 1-6 MAC). Waker Cler came off the Muscatine bench to add a career-high 11 points.
“Right now we’re struggling to put the ball in the hole,” Windham said “If you’re not putting the ball in the hole, it’s tough to stay up with any team. When we’re only getting up about 38 shots a game, you’ve got to get more than 38 to win.”
Muscatine lost its seventh straight, while the Lancers won their ninth in a row. Anderson said he and his teammates are on the same page right now, and it showed on Tuesday night.
“We’re clicking,” he said. “We’re playing well together right now. We still have a lot more work to do obviously, but I like where we are.”