Northern Iowa's basketball program had a member of its coaching staff at every one of Ty Anderson's AAU games this spring and summer with the Iowa Barnstormers.
"They really wanted him to be in that purple," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. "They were on him hard."
Less than 48 hours after receiving an offer from the Missouri Valley Conference school, Anderson gave a verbal commitment to coach Ben Jacobson's program Thursday morning.
Anderson is UNI's first commitment in the 2020 class but the third instate player the Panthers have hauled in since late July. Dubuque Senior's Noah Carter and Oskaloosa's Cole Henry are among the 2019 class.
The 6-foot-5 Anderson averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds last winter for the Lancers, who reeled off 20 wins and qualified for the Class 4A state tournament. The left-hander also shot a team-high 54 percent from the field in his first season as a starter.
"It just felt like the perfect spot, perfect fit," Anderson said. "No other school was as connected to me as was UNI.
"They believe in a family mentality, just like North Scott and the Barnstormers."
Anderson received some interest from Nebraska-Omaha, Bradley, Drake and recently Creighton.
After going to an elite camp at UNI last summer, the Panthers remained in contact. They followed him through the grassroots season.
Then on Tuesday, Anderson took a visit to the Cedar Falls campus. At that point, UNI extended a scholarship offer.
"I was kind of shocked they offered that early," Anderson admitted.
Budde said Anderson's qualities match well with UNI's vision.
"In order to play for coach Jacobson, you have to be tough, selfless and have a high basketball IQ," Budde remarked. "Ty fits that model.
"He is a little more old-school. He's already a great rebounder and can defend guys one through five on the floor."
Budde has witnessed that toughness in his program.
"He's not afraid of anybody," Budde said. "When he takes the floor in a game or during a drill in practice, he's going for blood. He doesn't care how many points he scores, but he'll do anything to make a team better. That's rare to see in this day in age."
Perimeter shooting is an area UNI's staff wants to see growth out of Anderson in the next two seasons. He attempted only 14 shots from beyond the arc and was a 54 percent foul shooter last winter.
Anderson likely will play anywhere from shooting guard to a stretch four in Jacobson's system.
"My outside shot has improved quite a bit this offseason," Anderson said. "Obviously, I didn't take very many shots last year, but I'm looking to extend that this year."
Also a member of North Scott's football team, Anderson has basketball in his bloodlines.
His father, Tim, played at Virginia Tech and spent a couple seasons playing for the Quad-City Thunder in the defunct Continental Basketball Association.
That passion has rubbed off on Anderson.
"Ever since I was little, I wanted to play college basketball," he said. "My dad has been great helping me through this. He loves UNI and thinks it is a great fit for me."