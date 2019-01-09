1. North Scott (10-0, LW: 1)
One of just three schools in Iowa Class 4A still undefeated, North Scott has held its last five opponents to 50 points or fewer. Senior guard Tavi Seales and junior post Ty Anderson rank fifth and seventh, respectively, in conference scoring. The Lancers are in the midst of five straight games away from home.
Next up: Today at Clinton; Saturday at Wisconsin Dells
2. Bettendorf (9-1, LW: 3)
Senior DJ Carton had his second 30-plus-point game of the season Tuesday, lifting the Bulldogs to a road win over Davenport North. Bettendorf plays its next two games at home before seven of its last nine regular-season games are on the road. The Bulldogs are shooting a MAC-best 51 percent from field.
Next up: Today vs. Davenport Central
3. Moline (15-2, LW: 4)
After beating United Township to claim the holiday tournament in Pekin, the Maroons have been on an offensive tear. They've eclipsed 80 points in wins over Chicago Clark, Carmel and Alleman. Deonte Billups had 43 points against Carmel, the first Moline player to surpass 40 at Wharton Field House in 34 years.
Next up: Friday vs. Galesburg
4. Davenport Central (10-1, LW: 2)
The Blue Devils stumbled at home to North Scott before the holidays but have opened 2019 with wins over Burlington and Pleasant Valley. Keshawn Pegues is 23 of 30 from the field and averaging 28.5 points and eight rebounds per game in the last two outings. Central has been over 60 points in 10 of its 11 games.
Next up: Today at Bettendorf
5. Rock Island (10-6, LW: NR)
Despite losing to Morton and Waubonsie last weekend, Rock Island won the large school division of the State Farm Holiday Classic in late December. Solomon Gustafson, Taurean Holtam and Jordan Rice have provided more offensive help recently to help ease the pressure off leading scorer JaMir Price.
Next up: Friday vs. Alleman; Saturday at Normal West