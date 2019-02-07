1. North Scott (17-0, LW: 1)
Cortaviaus Seales had a career-high 27 points and Ty Anderson contributed 23 points and 17 rebounds as top-ranked North Scott rallied to beat Davenport Central on Wednesday. The Lancers have thrived in close games, winning two games in overtime, another in double overtime and one in the final seconds.
This week: Friday vs. Davenport North; Monday at Bettendorf
2. Bettendorf (16-1, LW: 2)
Riding a 12-game win streak, the Bulldogs are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season. Coach Curtis Clark's team closes the regular season against four teams in the MAC's top six, including a rematch with North Scott on Monday. The Bulldogs have held their last four opponents below 50 points.
This week: Friday at Assumption; Monday vs. North Scott
3. Moline (19-4, LW: 3)
The Maroons had their 12-game win streak snapped with a pair of losses last weekend. They fell to Rock Island 55-47 on Friday and then 50-47 to Normal Community on Saturday. Coach Sean Taylor's team dropped to 10th in the Illinois Class 4A state rankings but still remains in control of the Big Six race.
This week: Friday at United Township; Saturday at Peoria Manual
4. Davenport Central (13-4, LW: 4)
After a 13-point win over Assumption, the Blue Devils have dropped back-to-back games to Davenport North and North Scott. Central, which closes the regular season with three of four at home, has five players averaging at least 9.8 points per game and four players among the top six in the MAC in steals.
This week: Friday vs. Burlington; Tuesday at Pleasant Valley
5. Rock Island (14-9, LW: NR)
The Rocks nearly made it a perfect weekend. They knocked off Big Six-leading Moline on Friday and lost 46-44 in overtime to Class 3A state-ranked Lincoln on the road Saturday. JaMir Price poured in 17 points, Jordan Rice had 13 and Taurean Holtam tallied 13 points and six rebounds against the Maroons.
This week: Friday vs. Quincy