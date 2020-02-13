Lancers claw past Wildcats to clinch MAC title share

Kilburg had been held to just eight points at that point.

“It has been my role this year to step up and make big plays down the stretch for us in close games,” Kilburg said, “and free throws are no different. I’ve got to make those for our team to be successful.

“I was able to step up and I was confident in myself.”

For the second time this week, North (12-6, 9-4) had a chance to pull out a win in the final possession against a team in the upper half of the MAC. Just like Monday at Assumption, it didn’t happen.

North Scott defended North’s set play well. It left Jacobs putting up a contested shot and trying to force a foul from just inside the 3-point line but it came up short as time expired.

“It wasn’t pretty, but our guys stayed together for 32 minutes,” Budde said.

North limited Kilburg and Ty Anderson, North Scott’s top two scoring threats, to just 18 points (about half of their season production).

Landon Eiland stepped in with four 3-pointers and a dozen points while Trent Allard had eight points.

“It just shows our depth moving forward,” Eiland said. “All of us have something that can help the squad.”