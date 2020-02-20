Lancers complete unbeaten run through MAC

Larger goals remain, but North Scott accomplished a meaningful objective Thursday.
The Lancers dominated in the final quarter of a 60-36 win at Davenport West to complete the first unbeaten league season by a Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball team since Bettendorf ran the table in MAC play during the 2012-13 season.
"Winning every game you play in this conference is not an easy thing to do and I’m extremely proud of the guys because along the way there are always ups and downs you have to work through and every game, these guys have found a way," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said.
That included in the regular-season finale against the Falcons.
North Scott jumped out to a 20-4 lead three minutes into the second quarter but watched West climb back to within 32-26 when Diontray Whitney knocked down a 3-point shot from the right wing with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
That caught the attention of the Lancers, who limited the Falcons to one field goal over the next six minutes as they regained a 45-29 lead when Carter Markham scored two of his 12 points with 5:42 remaining in the game.
"They started hitting some shots and we weren’t defending the way we needed to," North Scott senior Ty Anderson said. "The coaches got us back on the same page. We had to step it up on defense and we responded the right way."
The Lancers went out and earned the victory, outscoring West 22-7 in the fourth quarter to complete the regular season with a 19th consecutive victory.
"They answered us the way you would expect a team with their record to answer a challenge," West coach David Robinson said.
"I’m proud of the way our guys stepped up and battled. It’s been a tough year, injuries, illnesses, everything, but my guys hung in there and did what they were asked to do."
The Falcons held Anderson to six points, more than 12 below his average and kept Sam Kilburg to nine points, six below his average.
Trent Allard and Markham stepped up to counter that, with Allard scoring 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting to complement the dozen provided by Markham.
The pair combined for 12 of the Lancers’ points in the final quarter.
"We finished the game the way we needed to," Allard said. "We put together a good fourth quarter as a team on both ends of the court, answering the run they made, and that’s what good teams do. This gives us a little momentum as we start to work on our next goals."
North Scott (20-1, 16-0 MAC) used its size advantage to earn a 26-15 edge on the board, providing second chances which helped the Lancers deal with a scrappy effort by the Falcons.
"It was kind of a ragged game, but we expected that because West plays hard and makes it that type of a game," Budde said.
"We fought our way through that and for the guys on our team who have been a part of three conference championship teams, they can be proud of the way they finished this game off."
Playing its fifth game in seven days, West (3-18, 1-15) was led by nine points from Jamal Winston and eight apiece from Jermaine Gardner and Whitney.