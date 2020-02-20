Lancers complete unbeaten run through MAC

Larger goals remain, but North Scott accomplished a meaningful objective Thursday.

The Lancers dominated in the final quarter of a 60-36 win at Davenport West to complete the first unbeaten league season by a Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball team since Bettendorf ran the table in MAC play during the 2012-13 season.

"Winning every game you play in this conference is not an easy thing to do and I’m extremely proud of the guys because along the way there are always ups and downs you have to work through and every game, these guys have found a way," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said.

That included in the regular-season finale against the Falcons.

North Scott jumped out to a 20-4 lead three minutes into the second quarter but watched West climb back to within 32-26 when Diontray Whitney knocked down a 3-point shot from the right wing with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

That caught the attention of the Lancers, who limited the Falcons to one field goal over the next six minutes as they regained a 45-29 lead when Carter Markham scored two of his 12 points with 5:42 remaining in the game.