Lancers dominate Knights in second half, take MAC lead

Shamus Budde had no problems with the looks his North Scott boys basketball team was getting in the first half Tuesday night.
"We just weren't tough around the rim," Budde said.
Sam Kilburg and Ty Anderson made sure that didn't happen in the second half.
The senior duo combined for 28 of the team's 30 points after intermission as North Scott thwarted Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption 48-30 at Assumption High School to take sole possession of the Mississippi Athletic Conference lead.
Anderson, a Northern Iowa signee, finished with a season-high 26 points and seven rebounds while Kilburg had 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead North Scott to its seventh consecutive win.
"Both great players, both (three-year) starters and won a ton of games for them," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "They're tough to stop."
The game was tied at 18 at halftime, but North Scott (8-1, 5-0) ratcheted things up in the third quarter.
Kilburg sparked the Lancers with a pair of corner 3-pointers, both off passes from Anderson. North Scott built the lead to 10 points by the end of the third quarter.
"We were definitely a lot more locked in that second half," Kilburg said. "We weren't finishing plays, not hitting shots that first half. We knew we were better than that.
"We had to bring a different level of energy in that second half. That's what we did."
After missing several point-blank looks in the first half, Anderson converted all seven shots he took in the closing two quarters.
"We just went up stronger," Anderson admitted. "We were soft in that first half, especially me. We finished a lot better in the second half."
Budde felt his team was just tougher in all phases.
The Lancers were out-rebounded in the first half, but had a 15-6 advantage on the glass in the second half.
"Us not tough around the rim carried over to us being soft on 50-50 balls and the boards," Budde said. "We got a lot tougher in all aspects of the game."
The Lancers clamped down on the MAC's leading scorer Sean Peeters.
The senior southpaw, who came in averaging almost 24 points per game, was limited to a season-low nine points on 4 of 9 shooting.
Assumption (7-1, 3-1) had open looks from the perimeter but converted just 4 of 23 tries from beyond the arc.
Dayne Hodge finished with a team-high 14 points. Outside of Hodge and Peeters, the Knights were 3-for-23 shooting.
"We have to be able to make shots to open up our offense and give Sean room," Fitzpatrick said. "We have to make some of those shots to make them pay. They were able to sit in those gaps."
North Scott has held its last four opponents below 45 points.
"We showed tonight when adversity hits, we don't fold," Kilburg said. "That toughness and not folding under adversity is big for us moving forward."
The win gives the Lancers a leg-up in the conference race.
"It is big to win on the road, especially a place we haven't played well," Budde said, "but there is still a lot of basketball left."
Fitzpatrick called it a learning experience for his squad.
"I think we have a really good team, but we hadn't played anybody quite of this caliber," Fitzpatrick said. "I was anxious to play this game and see where we're at. We got exposed in some areas, but we'll bounce back and we'll get better."