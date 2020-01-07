Lancers dominate Knights in second half, take MAC lead

"We had to bring a different level of energy in that second half. That's what we did."

After missing several point-blank looks in the first half, Anderson converted all seven shots he took in the closing two quarters.

"We just went up stronger," Anderson admitted. "We were soft in that first half, especially me. We finished a lot better in the second half."

Budde felt his team was just tougher in all phases.

The Lancers were out-rebounded in the first half, but had a 15-6 advantage on the glass in the second half.

"Us not tough around the rim carried over to us being soft on 50-50 balls and the boards," Budde said. "We got a lot tougher in all aspects of the game."

The Lancers clamped down on the MAC's leading scorer Sean Peeters.

The senior southpaw, who came in averaging almost 24 points per game, was limited to a season-low nine points on 4 of 9 shooting.

Assumption (7-1, 3-1) had open looks from the perimeter but converted just 4 of 23 tries from beyond the arc.

Dayne Hodge finished with a team-high 14 points. Outside of Hodge and Peeters, the Knights were 3-for-23 shooting.