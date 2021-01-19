Lancers find offense late to trip up Blue Devils

It was better late than never offensively for the North Scott boys basketball team on Tuesday night against Davenport Central.

After scoring 16 points through three quarters, the Lancers found what they needed to put up 22 points in the final eight minutes to escape George Marshall Gym with a 38-29 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

North Scott only attempted 21 shots total in the first three quarters and made seven of those attempts. The Lancers only attempted three shots in a third quarter in which the visitors managed two points and trailed the hosts, 20-16.

But after being suffocated by an aggressive man-to-man defense for most of the game, the Lancers (8-2 overall, 6-2 MAC) started to find ways driving to the basket and started to hit shots that did not fall the first 24 minutes.

North Scott went 5-for-5 from the floor in the final quarter and made all 10 of its free-throw attempts. Drew Kilburg went 6-for-6 from the line in the last quarter while Oliver Hughes went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

Hughes said the Lancers just had to continue to be aggressive after the Blue Devils (0-6 overall and MAC) simply would not allow any successful drives to the basket for most of the contest.