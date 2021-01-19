Lancers find offense late to trip up Blue Devils

It was better late than never offensively for the North Scott boys basketball team on Tuesday night against Davenport Central.
After scoring 16 points through three quarters, the Lancers found what they needed to put up 22 points in the final eight minutes to escape George Marshall Gym with a 38-29 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
North Scott only attempted 21 shots total in the first three quarters and made seven of those attempts. The Lancers only attempted three shots in a third quarter in which the visitors managed two points and trailed the hosts, 20-16.
But after being suffocated by an aggressive man-to-man defense for most of the game, the Lancers (8-2 overall, 6-2 MAC) started to find ways driving to the basket and started to hit shots that did not fall the first 24 minutes.
North Scott went 5-for-5 from the floor in the final quarter and made all 10 of its free-throw attempts. Drew Kilburg went 6-for-6 from the line in the last quarter while Oliver Hughes went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
Hughes said the Lancers just had to continue to be aggressive after the Blue Devils (0-6 overall and MAC) simply would not allow any successful drives to the basket for most of the contest.
“We had to find a way to do it when our shots were not going down so we just found different ways to score,” Hughes said. “We knew we had to keep playing hard on the defensive end to keep things close. We knew that eventually some of those shots would start to fall.”
The Lancers were not bad themselves on defense, allowing Central to shoot only 25% from the floor for the game. But things started to heat up offensively in the fourth when Landon Eiland, who led the Lancers with 11 points, banked in a 3-pointer to start the quarter.
Cole Kilburg hit a 3-pointer, Eiland added two baskets and Carter Markham sank a running jumper to give the visitors their first lead of the game at 28-27 with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left in the contest.
The Blue Devils, after playing so strongly for most of the game, faltered at the offensive end, hitting just one of their final nine shots. Hughes grabbed three defensive rebounds during the dry spell for Central, and he and Kilburg iced the game at the foul line.
“There is something about this gym, shooting the ball,” Hughes said of the Lancers’ struggles. “But we stuck together and kept playing hard.”
Hughes finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds. Kilburg added 10 points. Lancers coach Shamus Budde gave credit to the Blue Devils for making it a grind offensively.
“Central had a lot to do with it,” Budde said of his team’s offensive woes. “You are going to have nights like this when you don’t shoot it well but our guys kept it going and found a way to win on the road and that is huge.”
The Blue Devils were led by Tracy Hayslett, who scored 11 points. Dane Howard added four point and three steals and Niiziar Rogers finished with a game-high nine rebounds.
Central coach Craig Wurdinger said his team probably could not have played better defense for most of the game, but the offensive woes down the stretch sunk his team’s chances. This was the fifth game that the Blue Devils were in until the end and lost by 10 points or fewer.
“The guys played hard but we have to learn how to win,” Wurdinger said. “We played for three and a half quarters and you have to play for four quarters. There were some lapses there offensively in the last four minutes. We are right there, but this team hasn’t won these types of games the last couple of years.”