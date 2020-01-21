Lancers get defensive to ground Falcons

"West is a tough match-up for anybody and coach (David Robinson) does a really nice job with their size, athleticism and their ability to shoot it but I thought our guys did a really good job of keeping them out of the paint and limiting their post touches," Budde said. "Everyone did a really good job of guarding the entire night."

NaZion Caruthers led the visitors with 21 points, including five 3-pointers but the rest of the Falcons struggled from the floor. Jamal Winstton chipped in 11 points but seven of those points came in the first quarter. Winstton's effectiveness was also limited by foul trouble along with post player Aldane Barrett. The 6-foot-8 inch Barrett had six points but only two points while the game was still contested. Barrett also battled foul trouble while Winstton eventually fouled out.

Sam Kilburg said the Lancers working as a one unit on the defensive end is what kept the Falcons from getting any easy looks.