Lancers get defensive to ground Falcons

ELDRIDGE — The Davenport West boys basketball team has some weapons that can inflict damage.
North Scott did its best to ground the Falcons on Tuesday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at The Pit.
The Lancers limited West to barely 40 percent shooting, forced 16 turnovers and generally made things difficult for the visitors on the offensive end en route to a 74-46 win.
The hosts got their usual output offensively from Sam Kilburg and Ty Anderson to help take care of things for the Lancers' attack. Anderson finished with 27 points and while he did not rack up a big rebound total (four), the senior left his impression by dishing out five assists, snagging four steals and adding three blocks. Kilburg contributed 23 points and six rebounds for the winners.
But it was the rest of the Lancers cast on the defensive end that stayed in front of their man, helped each other defensively and hit the glass to limit second chances. West (2-7 overall, 0-7 MAC) had 23 points in each half.
Carter Markham, Landon Eiland, Trent Allard, Cole Kilburg and Canon Guffey moved their feet to keep the athletic Falcons from getting any penetration in the lane. While West did his some impressive fadeaway shots and 3-pointers a few feet behind the line, North Scott coach Shamus Budde said his defense stepped up to keep those options limited.
"West is a tough match-up for anybody and coach (David Robinson) does a really nice job with their size, athleticism and their ability to shoot it but I thought our guys did a really good job of keeping them out of the paint and limiting their post touches," Budde said. "Everyone did a really good job of guarding the entire night."
NaZion Caruthers led the visitors with 21 points, including five 3-pointers but the rest of the Falcons struggled from the floor. Jamal Winstton chipped in 11 points but seven of those points came in the first quarter. Winstton's effectiveness was also limited by foul trouble along with post player Aldane Barrett. The 6-foot-8 inch Barrett had six points but only two points while the game was still contested. Barrett also battled foul trouble while Winstton eventually fouled out.
Sam Kilburg said the Lancers working as a one unit on the defensive end is what kept the Falcons from getting any easy looks.
"You have to be in gaps, you have to be in help position every single time. The big thing is keeping (West) from getting straight line drives to the basket. You have to force them to go to one side, anticipate what they are going to do and beat them to the spot," Kilburg said. "We watched film on them to study what they were going to do but knowing that you have guys behind you that are going to pick you up is huge. It's all communication and rotating."
Cole Kilburg and Guffey, in particular, showed hustle and fight as the first two players off Budde's bench. Each finished with five rebounds and snagged a bunch of 50-50 balls for the Lancers (11-1, 7-0). Neither gave up on any loose ball the whole game.
"They were great tonight and they really buy into what we are trying to do," Sam Kilburg said of Guffey and his younger brother, Cole. "They do those things in practice every day and to see them do it in a game gives you even more motivation to play harder."
North Scott's offensive aggressiveness allowed players like Sam Kilburg, Eiland, Markham and Anderson to get into the lane for short jumpers which led to the hosts shooting 60 percent from the field in the first half. It helped the Lancers build a 37-23 edge at the break that was not seriously challenged. It also took away West's aggressiveness as the foul trouble mounted early on.
The hosts shot 22 free throws in the game compared to only six for the Falcons. That discrepancy did not sit terribly well with Robinson. For the game, West was called for 19 fouls while North Scott was whistled for 11.
"My guys played just as hard as their guys and every time we go somewhere we have to deal with (foul discrepancy)," Robinson said. "That was pretty lopsided. Don't get me wrong, North Scott is good and they played a great game but no way should they have that many free throws."