Lancers hold off Blue Devils' second-half surge

By then, 11 third-quarter points from Emarion Ellis had helped pull Central within 35-25.

Wurdinger said the Blue Devils didn’t really change anything defensively at halftime.

"The guys just picked it up," he said. "The first half, they really attacked us, both offensively and on the boards. We were getting out-rebounded at the half like 17-6 and in the second half, we just picked it up, got after it. In the third quarter, we cut the lead down. In the fourth, we made it a game."

Ellis, who led all scorers with 19 points, and Kaiden Phillips were the only two Central players to score in the first three quarters of the game.

Amari Porter knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter and Phillips hit another as part of a 12-point game as the Blue Devils (11-5, 9-3 MAC) pulled within 41-36 with 36 seconds to play.

Free throws were a game-long struggle for North Scott, connecting on 11-of-25 attempts, but Anderson hit a pair and Sam Kilburg connected on one try in the final :35 to preserve a lead the Lancers had held since the opening minutes of the game.

"We had a couple of opportunities to get it closer late, but we couldn’t convert," Wurdinger said. "We gave ourselves a chance, but the start was too much to overcome."