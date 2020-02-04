Lancers hold off Blue Devils' second-half surge

The wake-up call came too late Tuesday night for Davenport Central.
Mississippi Athletic Conference leader North Scott jumped out to a 33-9 halftime lead and held on for a 44-37 boys basketball victory at George Marshall Gym.
The Blue Devils whittled the Lancers’ 24-point halftime advantage to five points in the final minute of the game before North Scott hit just enough free throws in the final seconds to move to 15-1 and remain unbeaten through 11 conference games.
"I’m proud of my guys, they stayed tough for 32 minutes and beat a good team on the road," Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. "That’s never an easy thing to do, but the second half, we have some things to learn."
Budde wasn’t the only coach expressing that sentiment.
"If we could ever put four consistent quarters together, we’d be in good shape. But, we’ve had a tendency to start slow and pick it up, and that was the case tonight," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "You can’t do that against a good opponent like that."
The Blue Devils gave themselves a chance by limiting the Lancers to two free throws in the third quarter and not surrendering a field goal in the second half until Ty Anderson scored on a putback with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the game.
By then, 11 third-quarter points from Emarion Ellis had helped pull Central within 35-25.
Wurdinger said the Blue Devils didn’t really change anything defensively at halftime.
"The guys just picked it up," he said. "The first half, they really attacked us, both offensively and on the boards. We were getting out-rebounded at the half like 17-6 and in the second half, we just picked it up, got after it. In the third quarter, we cut the lead down. In the fourth, we made it a game."
Ellis, who led all scorers with 19 points, and Kaiden Phillips were the only two Central players to score in the first three quarters of the game.
Amari Porter knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter and Phillips hit another as part of a 12-point game as the Blue Devils (11-5, 9-3 MAC) pulled within 41-36 with 36 seconds to play.
Free throws were a game-long struggle for North Scott, connecting on 11-of-25 attempts, but Anderson hit a pair and Sam Kilburg connected on one try in the final :35 to preserve a lead the Lancers had held since the opening minutes of the game.
"We had a couple of opportunities to get it closer late, but we couldn’t convert," Wurdinger said. "We gave ourselves a chance, but the start was too much to overcome."
North Scott, led by 17 points from Anderson and 14 from Kilburg, ran off 17 unanswered points in the first quarter to build a 19-2 lead on a basket by Trent Allard with 1:16 to go in the quarter.
The Lancers also defended, limiting Central to 3-of-17 shooting in the first half.
"They’re a tough match-up, but we stayed on string defensively in the first half, came out and really did nice job of playing the way we wanted to play," Budde said.
"I felt like in the second half, we played not to lose and that almost came back to get us. We did just enough good things to hold on and sticking together as a team, that made a difference for us."